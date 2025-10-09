Search
Crypto ETFs Stuck at the Finish Line as US Govt Shutdown Freezes Progress

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
For now, ETF hopefuls are in limbo, with billions in potential inflows hinging not on market demand or regulatory readiness.

For now, ETF hopefuls are in limbo, with billions in potential inflows hinging not on market demand or regulatory readiness.

Key Takeaways

  • Over 90 altcoin-focused ETFs are awaiting final approval, but the government shutdown has delayed it.
  • With the SEC approving the listing standard, several commodity-focused ETFs could see accelerated approval.
  • The government shutdown lasts anywhere between 1 and 38 days.

The cryptocurrency industry’s long wait for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has hit another roadblock—not from regulators themselves, but from Washington gridlock.

More than 90 crypto ETF applications, including altcoin-focused and multi-asset products, were described by analysts as “at the finish line.”

With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) preparing to accelerate approvals under newly adopted listing standards, many expected an October greenlight.

However, when Congress failed to pass a spending measure on Oct. 1, the U.S. government entered its first shutdown since 2019, halting ETF progress at the final stage.

SEC Paralysis Amid Shutdown

The SEC is operating with fewer than 10% of its staff, leaving non-essential functions, including ETF reviews, frozen.

That pause comes at a critical moment. In September, the agency approved generic listing standards allowing certain crypto ETFs to be treated like commodity funds.

The streamlined process was designed to bypass the slower 19b-4 route and rely instead on simpler S-1 registrations, raising hopes for a wave of approvals.

Analysts had projected billions in institutional inflows from the first batch of approvals.

VanEck and other issuers had already submitted final modifications to their filings. Now, those launches are suspended until the SEC is fully operational again.

Billions in Flows on Hold

The delay hits just as momentum for crypto ETFs is accelerating globally.

Estimates suggest that early approvals could unlock $5–10 billion in inflows, with altcoin ETFs particularly poised to capture new demand.

Legal experts like Bill Morgan note that while approvals will resume once staffing normalizes, the cluster of launches expected this fall could be pushed into late 2025—or even early 2026 if the shutdown drags.

Shutdowns historically last between one and 34 days.

If resolved quickly, crypto ETF issuers could see their products approved in late October or November.

But a prolonged freeze risks blunting enthusiasm and delaying what many in the industry consider a breakthrough moment for institutional adoption.

For now, ETF hopefuls are in limbo, with billions in potential inflows hinging not on market demand or regulatory readiness, but on the length of a political standoff in Washington.

