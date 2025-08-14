Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Astana Exchange Lists Central Asia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF
News
3 min read

Astana Exchange Lists Central Asia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
An exchange from Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has announced it is listing Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF.

An exchange from Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has announced it is listing Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF. | Credit: Bruna Santos, Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The Astana International Exchange has listed Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF.
  • The fund is managed by Fonte Capital and safeguarded by U.S.-based BitGo Trust.
  • Despite these advancements, cryptocurrency adoption in Kazakhstan remains low.

An exchange from Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, has announced it is listing Asia’s first spot Bitcoin ETF.

The Fonte Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund OEIC (BETF) will now be listed on the Astana International Exchange (AIX), the fund announced on Wednesday, August 13.

Top Crypto Betting Sites
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Asia’s First Spot Bitcoin ETF

BETF, managed by asset manager Fonte Capital, will offer indirect investment in Bitcoin for institutional investors.

BETF’s assets are being safeguarded by BitGo Trust, a U.S. crypto custodian, marking the first time the firm is providing institutional-grade Bitcoin access in Central Asia.

“Kazakhstan is entering a new era for digital assets,” the firm said in a statement.

BitGo Trust, a subsidiary of BitGo, is known for providing Bitcoin custody to high-profile ETF issuers across the U.S., including Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest fund.

Regulatory Leeway

In 2024, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), the leading financial regulator in Central Asia, allowed licensed crypto exchanges and investment products to operate within the area.

Following a pilot project involving several crypto exchanges and second-tier banks, full operations of licensed crypto exchanges within the AIFC were permitted from April.

In May 2025, Kazakhstan’s central bank announced plans for a deep legislative framework to govern the circulation of digital assets.

The two-part legislation aims to clearly define the legal status of digital assets, along with the processes for their issuance and use.

As part of these reforms, the central bank proposed creating a state-run digital reserve to hold confiscated crypto assets.

Authorities also outlined plans for a regulatory sandbox , enabling controlled experimentation with new technologies.

A Long Way To Go

Despite making moves towards embracing crypto, Kazakhstan still has a long way to go in terms of widespread adoption.

According to the Crypto Council for Innovation , as of 2024, only 8% of citizens in the country owned crypto, and the country’s global adoption position was 57th.

The alliance estimated that currently only 5% of crypto investors use regulated platforms, with an estimated 90% of cryptocurrency transactions occurring outside the legal sector.

Law enforcement reportedly closed 36 unlicensed exchanges throughout 2024, with a combined revenue of $117.24 million.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    ONDO price analysis
    Crypto
    July 24, 2025 12:47 PM

    ONDO Price on Track for 70% Surge — 21Shares ETF Filing Could Be the Catalyst

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Ethereum continues to dominate in 2025.
    Crypto
    Aug 13, 2025 | 11:17 AM UTCYesterday

    Ethereum Surpasses Bitcoin in 2025 Performance as ETH ETFs Pull $2.3B in 6 days

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    BTC All-Time High
    Crypto
    Aug 14, 2025 | 4:42 AM UTC7 hours ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits All-Time High — The Uptrend Isn’t Stopping Anytime Soon

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!