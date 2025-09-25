Search
News
4 min read

Circle's Reversible Transactions Proposal Chases Mainstream Appeal

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Circle is exploring making stablecoin transactions reversible, marking a departure from longstanding crypto ideals.

Circle is exploring making stablecoin transactions reversible, marking a departure from longstanding crypto ideals.| Credit: Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • Circle is exploring making stablecoin transactions reversible.
  • The move would mark a departure from longstanding crypto ideals.
  • However, it is continuous with stablecoin issuers’ anti-crime measures.

Stablecoins have traditionally functioned as fiat-referenced cryptocurrencies. But the news that Circle is considering making transactions reversible marks a significant departure from a longstanding norm.

If it goes ahead, the move would represent stablecoins’ latest departure from libertarian ideals, a tendency that has characterized their entry into the financial mainstream.

Circle Exploring Reversible Transactions

In comments reported by the Financial Times, Circle president Heath Tarbert said the company was looking at ways to allow stablecoins to be refunded in cases of fraud or disputes.

“We are thinking through […] whether or not there’s the possibility of reversibility of transactions,” he said. “But at the same time, we want settlement finality.”

Implementing both might prove challenging.

At present, stablecoins function more like bank transfers than credit cards, which process refunds by issuing credit to the sender before it is reimbursed by the recipient.

If a merchant account is empty, acquirers need to cough up the funds. This incentivizes them to proactively tackle fraud.

On the other hand, banks and stablecoin issuers can only freeze rogue accounts. If those accounts are already empty by the time a disputed transaction is identified, depending on the jurisdiction, banks may be liable to pay refunds themselves.

Understandably, stablecoin issuers are in no rush to pick up a similar responsibility.

From Cryptocurrency to Digital Money

In the early years of stablecoins, issuers like Tether made little effort to police transactions, and it wasn’t until 2018–2019 that anti-money laundering (AML) regulators started to apply pressure.

Against this backdrop, when Circle launched USDC, it was branded as a more compliant, and therefore more institution-friendly alternative to Tether’s USDT.

Although the extent and effectiveness of their respective AML efforts is up for debate, both issuers implement blacklists that adhere to international sanctions, and freeze accounts at the request of law enforcement agencies.

In other words, while modern stablecoins live on decentralized blockchains, they are a far cry from the cypherpunk ideals upon which the crypto movement was founded.

In comments shared with CCN, Ben Caselin, CMO of the crypto exchange VALR, said it is crucial to distinguish between stablecoins and immutable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

“Stablecoin issuers have long had the ability to freeze and re-issue assets,” he observed.

“Introducing reversibility builds on this, aligning with tokenized fiat’s push for market share in payments and traditional finance.”

Censorship-Resistant Stablecoins Not Dead Yet

While Tether and Circle have invested heavily in AML compliance, implementing ever-more-sophisticated systems to monitor transactions, identify illicit activity, and freeze funds tied to crime, decentralized stablecoins are less vulnerable to regulatory pressure.

Because of this, the most popular decentralized stablecoin, Dai, was long hailed as a more censorship-resistant alternative to USDT and USDC.

However, when MakerDAO rebranded as Sky Protocol and introduced a new stablecoin, USDS, it incorporated a controversial freeze function that left many users disgruntled.

Objection to USDS’s sanctions enforcement mechanism may explain why nearly a year after the new stablecoin was launched, billions of dollars worth of Dai remain in circulation, with a sizable cohort of users refusing to migrate.

While they are unlikely to ever see the same level of adoption as increasingly mainstream centralized stablecoins, Dai, and others like it, continue to fly the flag for censorship resistance and immutability Satoshi Nakamoto planted all those years ago.

    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
