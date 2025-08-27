Howard Lutnick: Commerce Department to Publish Statistics On-Chain

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 26, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said the Commerce Department is going to start publishing statistics on-chain.
Hinting at broader adoption across government, he told Cabinet colleagues the technology would be available to other departments, “so all of you can do it.”
According to Lutnick, “the Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, because [Trump is] the crypto president.”
“We are going to put out the GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution. And then we’re going to make that available to the entire government,” he added.
While it isn’t clear what the advantages of publishing GDP data on-chain would be, government agencies around the world are exploring blockchain technology as a way to increase transparency and efficiency.
For example, the UAE’s Roads and Transport Authority is working on a project to create a blockchain-based vehicle lifecycle management system.
Similarly, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has implemented a blockchain solution to digitize 42 million vehicle titles.
If the goal is to increase transparency and improve access to important government data, Lutnick’s idea has merit.
But that ambition doesn’t sit well with the Trump administration’s track record of removing key databases from government websites.
Moreover, while blockchains can help verify that information hasn’t been altered or tampered with, someone still needs to collect and input that data.
And if the Commerce Department plans to publish the same GDP data that it already does on-chain, that won’t create any additional transparency into its calculations.
Since the President fired the commissioner of labor statistics for delivering allegedly “rigged” employment data, trust in the government’s ability to provide clean, unbiased data has plummeted.
While some Americans might question whether there is any point to Lutnick’s on-chain GDP plan, the concept creates tantalizing possibilities for crypto products.
Potential applications include on-chain GDP oracles that let contracts automatically trigger actions when GDP crosses thresholds.
This could be useful for platforms like Polymarket that currently rely on off-chain information sources to settle prediction market contracts.
The concept also holds utility for lending protocols, which coil automatically tighten collateral requirements if GDP growth falls below zero percent, for example.