Capybobo's Staking Ban for Hong Kong Users Sends Bombie Token Down
3 min read

Capybobo’s Staking Ban for Hong Kong Users Sends Bombie Token Down

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Capybobo bans in-game staking for Hong Kong players.

Capybobo and Bombie continue to disappoint players. | Credit: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Capybobo players in Hong Kong have a week to withdraw their BOMB tokens from the game.
  • The BOMB token is down 95% since launching.
  • Capybobo is expected to conduct its airdrop by Oct. 1, 2025.

Bombie’s ‘spiritual successor’ Capybobo will be banning Hong Kong players from using its BOMB token in-game staking feature due to regulatory requirements.

The news has sent the in-decline BOMB token spiraling down further, and stoked fears that players are in for another airdrop disappointment.

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you.
Capybobo Staking

The Capybobo/Bombie community has been rocked by recent news that its Hong Kong players will no longer be able to use the in-game BOMB token staking feature.

As per the announcement , Hong Kong players need to withdraw their BOMB tokens from the game by Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.

It cites “local regulatory requirements” as the reason.

It notes that remaining tokens will be returned to players’ wallets “via the original transfer route.”

Capybobo launched with a BOMB staking feature that, at first, yielded players a very modest USDT reward during Bombie’s TGE phase.

It also yielded in-game currency, which allowed players to buy in-game boosters, accessories, and other activities.

This was essential, giving Bombie players a head start whilst also hoping to bootstrap the BOMB token’s value.

Poor Performance

It’s a tough break for the community overall, which was hoping the promised  Q3 2025 “relaunch strategy” from the Bombie team would have some effect on the token.

It hasn’t.

Since launch, the token has fallen 95% with a market cap of $3.68 million.

As this latest news spread, the token slumped from $0.00042 to $0.00040 .

Players continue to peel away from the game. At the beginning of Sept., the game’s Telegram bot recorded 735,000 monthly players. Today, it reads 729,829.

In July, Capybobo stated that its airdrop will land in Q3, giving them just two weeks to deliver.

The ongoing bad news from the spiritual successor to Bombie has reignited fears that Capybobo will be a repeat of history.

Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
