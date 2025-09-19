Capybobo’s Staking Ban for Hong Kong Users Sends Bombie Token Down

Bombie’s ‘spiritual successor’ Capybobo will be banning Hong Kong players from using its BOMB token in-game staking feature due to regulatory requirements.
The news has sent the in-decline BOMB token spiraling down further, and stoked fears that players are in for another airdrop disappointment.
The Capybobo/Bombie community has been rocked by recent news that its Hong Kong players will no longer be able to use the in-game BOMB token staking feature.
As per the announcement , Hong Kong players need to withdraw their BOMB tokens from the game by Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
It cites “local regulatory requirements” as the reason.
It notes that remaining tokens will be returned to players’ wallets “via the original transfer route.”
Capybobo launched with a BOMB staking feature that, at first, yielded players a very modest USDT reward during Bombie’s TGE phase.
It also yielded in-game currency, which allowed players to buy in-game boosters, accessories, and other activities.
This was essential, giving Bombie players a head start whilst also hoping to bootstrap the BOMB token’s value.
It’s a tough break for the community overall, which was hoping the promised Q3 2025 “relaunch strategy” from the Bombie team would have some effect on the token.
It hasn’t.
Since launch, the token has fallen 95% with a market cap of $3.68 million.
As this latest news spread, the token slumped from $0.00042 to $0.00040 .
Players continue to peel away from the game. At the beginning of Sept., the game’s Telegram bot recorded 735,000 monthly players. Today, it reads 729,829.
In July, Capybobo stated that its airdrop will land in Q3, giving them just two weeks to deliver.
The ongoing bad news from the spiritual successor to Bombie has reignited fears that Capybobo will be a repeat of history.