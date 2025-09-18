Search
Gaming Degens Get Their First Baseball Web3 Game, GIGACHADBAT
3 min read

Gaming Degens Get Their First Baseball Web3 Game, GIGACHADBAT

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Web3 gaming gets a new casual degen title.

GIGACHADBAT launches. | Credit: Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • YGG has partnered with Delabs Games to launch a new Web3 mobile game.
  • Players can convert in-game points into YGG tokens.
  • Web3’s casual mobile gaming scene is moving away from airdrops to sustainable/competitive play.

Web3 gaming’s mobile gaming scene continues to grow as Yuga Guild Games (YGG) lands a partnership with Delab Games to launch GIGACHADBAT, a new game for the casual degens in Web3.

Casual Fun

According to a press release shared with CCN, YGG’s publishing arm, YGG Play, has inked a deal with Delabs Games, the Web3 arm of South Korea’s 4:44 Creative Lab, to launch GIGACHADBAT.

It’s a casual, “bite-sized” baseball game built on the Abstract chain and is truly one of the simpler Web3 games available on Telegram and browser.

Players tap the baseball to charge up their bat-swinging power before the pitcher throws the ball down the line. The further it goes, the more points they get.

There’s a series of bonuses and multipliers to acquire through in-game activities, tournaments, and check-ins.

Commenting on the Delabs partnership, YGG co-founder Gabby Dizon, stated:

“Their vision of accessible Web3 games matches our goals for the Casual Degen audience, and we’re going to make sure GIGACHADBAT reaches its real potential.”

Points are then redeemable as YGG tokens and Abstract XP, targeting the “Casual Degen” crowd fostered by other titles such as Hamster Kombat, Bombie, and others.

The news arrives alongside another major YGG Play partnership with Gigaverse and Pudgy Penguins, a $1.5 million YGG token buyback initiative, and other moves from the publisher.

Web3 Games

As seen with 2024/25’s Telegram airdrop titles, namely Notcoin, Hamster Kombat, and Bombie, Web3 games often make promises to ‘reward’ their players, which tend to fall short of expectations.

Most of the time, they fail outright.

As Somnia’s founder, Paul Thomas, told CCN, Web3 gamers aren’t casual Web3 investors, and so they should be treated as players first, especially the degens.

With this release and the likes of GOAT Gaming, it appears that attitudes are shifting to make web3 gaming on mobile more sustainable without overhyping a token launch or airdrop.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
