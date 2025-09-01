Bombie Recovery on Ice as Players Ditch Capybobo Sequel

Key Takeaways

The BOMB token is down by 95% since launching in mid-June.

Capybobo lost approximately 100,000 players in August.

Telegram’s aidrop gaming ecosystems have faced scrutiny for overpromising returns and unsustainable models.

Bombie’s BOMB token is down by over 95% since launching, as the team’s efforts to revive the crypto are met with failure.

Meanwhile, thousands of players are exiting from its sequel, Capybobo, which is already late for its own Q3 2025 airdrop.

Bombie Token

It has been over two months since Bombie initiated a Q3 2025 “relaunch strategy” to recover some of the BOMB token’s value following a disappointing airdrop and token generation event (TGE).

Since its launch in mid-June, the BOMB token has fallen 95% in value to $0.0004 and currently has a market cap of just $3.98 million.

During that time, the Telegram-based game conducted a major token burn and offered Tether (USDT) rewards to players staking BOMB in the Capybobo sequel, as well as some similar offerings with partnered exchanges.

Much to the community’s dismay, the team’s last post was a repost from Bybit regarding a 75 million BOMB token prize pool on Aug. 12.

Prior to that, the team’s last official post was on July 21.

Sunk Cost

As per the official Capybobo bot on Telegram, the game recorded just under 735,000 players in the past month, representing a drop of around 100,000 monthly users since the beginning of August.

Unfortunately, as Capybobo has attempted to distance itself from Bombie, the latter’s players remain in close proximity.

With each Capybobo post and update, there are plenty of players who continue to blast the devs for the demise of Bombie.

Don't forget about BOMBIE.That was the biggest scam on the market. — ta2funk (@ta2funk) September 1, 2025

As per a July 31 post , the Capybobo team stated they’re “still on track” to deliver their Q3 airdrop, which is now officially overdue as we enter September.

This doesn’t bode well for players who, remembering the delays from Bombie, can only assume the worst.