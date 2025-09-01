Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bombie Recovery on Ice as Players Ditch Capybobo Sequel
News
3 min read

Bombie Recovery on Ice as Players Ditch Capybobo Sequel

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Bombie's token recovery plan has failed.

Capybobo players drop off by the thousands. | Credit: Sylvain CORDIER/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The BOMB token is down by 95% since launching in mid-June.
  • Capybobo lost approximately 100,000 players in August.
  • Telegram’s aidrop gaming ecosystems have faced scrutiny for overpromising returns and unsustainable models.

Bombie’s BOMB token is down by over 95% since launching, as the team’s efforts to revive the crypto are met with failure.

Meanwhile, thousands of players are exiting from its sequel, Capybobo, which is already late for its own Q3 2025 airdrop.

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners:
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jackbit

Jackbit
promotions
100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 12
Claim Offer
Vave

Vave
promotions
100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 85
Claim Offer
TrustDice

TrustDice
promotions
Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Litecoin Tether Dogecoin 4
Claim Offer

Bombie Token

It has been over two months since Bombie initiated a Q3 2025 “relaunch strategy” to recover some of the BOMB token’s value following a disappointing airdrop and token generation event (TGE).

Since its launch in mid-June, the BOMB token has fallen 95% in value to $0.0004 and currently has a market cap of just $3.98 million.

During that time, the Telegram-based game conducted a major token burn and offered Tether (USDT) rewards to players staking BOMB in the Capybobo sequel, as well as some similar offerings with partnered exchanges.

Much to the community’s dismay, the team’s last post was a repost from Bybit regarding a 75 million BOMB token prize pool on Aug. 12.

Prior to that, the team’s last official post was on July 21.

Sunk Cost

As per the official Capybobo bot on Telegram, the game recorded just under 735,000 players in the past month, representing a drop of around 100,000 monthly users since the beginning of August.

Unfortunately, as Capybobo has attempted to distance itself from Bombie, the latter’s players remain in close proximity.

With each Capybobo post and update, there are plenty of players who continue to blast the devs for the demise of Bombie.

As per a July 31 post , the Capybobo team stated they’re “still on track” to deliver their Q3 airdrop, which is now officially overdue as we enter September.

This doesn’t bode well for players who, remembering the delays from Bombie, can only assume the worst.

Top Picks for Ethereum
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Web3 gaming is evolving fast.
    Crypto
    July 22, 2025 4:02 PM

    Gamers Aren’t Casual Web3 Investors, With Somnia Founder Paul Thomas

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Telegram's Web3 presence can't be ignored.
    Crypto
    July 27, 2025 1:12 PM

    Web3 Utility on Telegram Will Drive Adoption, TON Foundation’s Martin Masser

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Immutable founder Robbie Ferguson speaks with CCN.
    Crypto
    August 16, 2025 1:02 PM

    Immutable’s Robbie Ferguson Talks Web3 Gaming’s Path to $100B — and Why It Begins in 2025

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!