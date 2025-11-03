Search
Bitcoin Mining Giant MARA Sues Texas County Over Election ‘Targeting’ Its Facility

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Bitcoin mining in Texas faces local challenges.

MARA's Texas plant under threat. | Credit: Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Takeaways
  • A vote to establish a new town in Texas could threaten MARA’s Bitcoin mining plant.
  • Residents of a Texan town have complained about MARA’s noise levels since its establishment in 2023.
  • MARA alleges the creation of a new town was done specifically to squash its mining operations.

Bitcoin mining behemoth MARA Holdings has launched a lawsuit in an effort to block a local election in Texas scheduled for Nov. 4, as it alleges that officials have introduced a “targeted” ballot measure that threatens its operations.

MARA Out?

MARA’s 47-page complaint takes aim at Hood County Judge Ron Massingill, Attorney Matt Mills, and Elections Administrator Stephanie Cooper, alleging they have intentionally placed an unlawful incorporation measure on the voting ballot that targets MARA’s Granbury data center.

The firm claims that the borders of a newly proposed town , Mitchell Bend, were “drawn just to encircle” the site.

In 2022, MARA opened up its crypto mining facility, drawing the ire of the small town for what residents describe as a “roar.”

It’s like “sleeping with a leaf-blower under your pillow,” said a country commissioner

MARA stated that it had worked diligently to reduce its noise levels.

This includes extending its 2,000-foot-long, 24-foot-tall soundproofing in 2024. It also replaced a majority of its cooling fans with liquid-based systems.

It moved the remaining fan-cooled systems further away from residents’ homes, with even more soundproofing measures expected by the end of the year.

MARA’s lawsuit claims that the aforementioned defendants have fast-tracked the incorporation of the voting measure, with MARA’s filing revealing that officials have acknowledged defects in their petition.

What’s Next?

The back-and-forth is reaching a fever pitch, as this revelation comes a month after a Texas state court rejected MARA’s bid to dismiss a complaint levied against it by a group of residents from Granbury who have requested the mining firm to turn over key info regarding its noise levels.

Indeed, if Mitchell Bend becomes official, MARA’s 60,000 ASIC machine facility could be under threat of closure or forced to scale back as the new municipality would gain authority to impose local regulations, ordinances, taxes, and zoning laws on the site.

MARA argues this is an attempt to “regulate it out of business.”

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
