Key Takeaways

Bitcoin’s drop below $90,000 has reignited worries for a new crypto winter.

Analysts warn that if the total crypto market cap falls below $3.55 trillion, it could confirm the end of the bullish cycle.

CCN asked ChatGPT and Grok to weigh in on the upcoming winter.

Bitcoin is once again under pressure after the market saw the first “Red October” since 2018.

With Bitcoin’s price falling and the broader crypto market down 17% from its all-time high as we enter November, the mood across digital assets has soured.

While some investors view the recent dip as a healthy correction, others warn that the outlook is flashing red, suggesting that a more resounding crash may be on the horizon.

So is the crypto market heading for another brutal winter? We asked ChatGPT and Grok to weigh in.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Bitunix promotions Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration. Coins 151 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether USD Coin

USD Coin Solana

Solana XRP

XRP Dogecoin

Dogecoin Cardano

Cardano Toncoin

Toncoin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Avalanche

Avalanche TRON

TRON Chainlink

Chainlink Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Polkadot

Polkadot Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Litecoin

Litecoin Dai

Dai NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Stellar

Stellar Cosmos

Cosmos Filecoin

Filecoin Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Aptos

Aptos Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph Immutable

Immutable Optimism

Optimism Arbitrum

Arbitrum VeChain

VeChain The Sandbox

The Sandbox Decentraland

Decentraland Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Render

Render The Graph

The Graph Maker

Maker Aave

Aave Chiliz

Chiliz Helium

Helium PAX Gold

PAX Gold Compound

Compound Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Sui

Sui Conflux Network

Conflux Network Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH OKB

OKB Uniswap

Uniswap Pepe

Pepe Ondo

Ondo Mantle

Mantle First Digital USD

First Digital USD XDC Network

XDC Network Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Jupiter

Jupiter Quant

Quant Worldcoin

Worldcoin Bonk

Bonk Tether Gold

Tether Gold JITO

JITO JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Core

Core Floki Inu

Floki Inu Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service SushiSwap

SushiSwap 1inch Network

1inch Network Tezos

Tezos Algorand

Algorand Flow

Flow Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token MultiversX

MultiversX Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin Ethena

Ethena Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe Audius

Audius Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay Arkham

Arkham API3

API3 Bounce Token

Bounce Token Altlayer

Altlayer Aergo

Aergo Amp

Amp Aevo

Aevo Ankr

Ankr Axelar

Axelar Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance Blur

Blur Biconomy

Biconomy Tranchess

Tranchess Celer Network

Celer Network Shentu

Shentu Civic

Civic Convex Finance

Convex Finance Cartesi

Cartesi Cyber

Cyber COTI

COTI DIA

DIA dYdX

dYdX ether.fi

ether.fi FLUX

FLUX Ampleforth

Ampleforth Golem

Golem Holo

Holo Illuvium

Illuvium JUST

JUST Livepeer

Livepeer Memecoin

Memecoin Manta Network

Manta Network Treasure

Treasure Mask Network

Mask Network Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol ORDI

ORDI Ontology

Ontology Phala Network

Phala Network Pendle

Pendle Portal

Portal Pyth Network

Pyth Network ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO iExec RLC

iExec RLC Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Ravencoin

Ravencoin Storj

Storj Status

Status Spell Token

Spell Token Sun (New)

Sun (New) SuperVerse

SuperVerse Tellor

Tellor LayerZero

LayerZero Scroll

Scroll Usual

Usual Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat Catizen

Catizen Berachain

Berachain KAITO

KAITO Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins Solayer

Solayer Bio Protocol

Bio Protocol ChainGPT

ChainGPT Cookie DAO

Cookie DAO Solv Protocol

Solv Protocol Movement

Movement DeXe

DeXe Nexo

Nexo Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid STEPN

STEPN Synthetix

Synthetix Neo

Neo APEcoin

APEcoin Gala

Gala Internet Computer

Internet Computer Pi Network

Pi Network IoTex

IoTex Build'N'Build No result 151 Claim Offer Bitget promotions Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit Coins 88 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token Qtum

Qtum Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap The Sandbox

The Sandbox Storj

Storj iExec RLC

iExec RLC Bancor

Bancor Uniswap

Uniswap Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound Theta Network

Theta Network Celo

Celo Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland JUST

JUST Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Internet Computer

Internet Computer The Graph

The Graph Filecoin

Filecoin dYdX

dYdX Mask Network

Mask Network Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Chromia

Chromia Ankr

Ankr Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Celer Network

Celer Network NKN

NKN Bitget Token

Bitget Token Alchemix

Alchemix Immutable

Immutable Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Avalanche

Avalanche Zilliqa

Zilliqa JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Toncoin

Toncoin Convex Finance

Convex Finance Spell Token

Spell Token Holo

Holo Render Token

Render Token SushiSwap

SushiSwap MetisDAO

MetisDAO Audius

Audius Illuvium

Illuvium ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Osmosis

Osmosis Fantom

Fantom Neo

Neo Arweave

Arweave Algorand

Algorand Kusama

Kusama XDC Network

XDC Network APEcoin

APEcoin MultiversX

MultiversX THORChain

THORChain NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Nexo

Nexo Amp

Amp Livepeer

Livepeer PAX Gold

PAX Gold TrueUSD

TrueUSD BitTorrent

BitTorrent Golem

Golem FLUX

FLUX Helium

Helium Dai

Dai Build'N'Build No result 88 Claim Offer WEEX promotions Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks. Coins 207 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Neo

Neo Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD DigiByte

DigiByte Qtum

Qtum Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero EOS

EOS Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap Fantom

Fantom VeChain

VeChain The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Kaspa

Kaspa Storj

Storj iExec RLC

iExec RLC Gnosis

Gnosis Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV BitTorrent

BitTorrent Zilliqa

Zilliqa Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin 1inch Network

1inch Network Golem

Golem Holo

Holo Chiliz

Chiliz Ontology

Ontology Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap Theta Network

Theta Network Tezos

Tezos Kusama

Kusama MultiversX

MultiversX Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Celo

Celo ICON

ICON Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Nexo

Nexo Decentraland

Decentraland Ravencoin

Ravencoin JUST

JUST Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token Gala

Gala Internet Computer

Internet Computer STEPN

STEPN Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel Sun (New)

Sun (New) Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB Blur

Blur Arbitrum

Arbitrum Lisk

Lisk The Graph

The Graph Floki Inu

Floki Inu IOTA

IOTA Filecoin

Filecoin Helium

Helium Flow

Flow dYdX

dYdX Quant

Quant Mask Network

Mask Network Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token COTI

COTI Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Convex Finance

Convex Finance Spell Token

Spell Token Phala Network

Phala Network Ankr

Ankr JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin Adventure Gold

Adventure Gold Aptos

Aptos Audius

Audius Civic

Civic Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Livepeer

Livepeer API3

API3 Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Cartesi

Cartesi Biconomy

Biconomy Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay FLUX

FLUX UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO OKB

OKB Stacks

Stacks Conflux Network

Conflux Network KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool Mina

Mina GMX

GMX GateToken

GateToken XDC Network

XDC Network THORChain

THORChain Kava.io

Kava.io Osmosis

Osmosis Casper

Casper Flare

Flare Astar

Astar Arweave

Arweave Moonbeam

Moonbeam Kadena

Kadena Nervos Network

Nervos Network Liquity

Liquity Core

Core MetisDAO

MetisDAO Frax

Frax Bitget Token

Bitget Token Tether Gold

Tether Gold Ronin

Ronin Axelar

Axelar Secret

Secret DeXe

DeXe Pendle

Pendle Shentu

Shentu Badger DAO

Badger DAO Ark

Ark Strike

Strike Beam

Beam Wrapped Ethereum

Wrapped Ethereum Memecoin

Memecoin Bonk

Bonk Fasttoken

Fasttoken Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe Ethena

Ethena Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe Portal

Portal Celestia

Celestia Sei

Sei JITO

JITO PayPal USD

PayPal USD Ondo

Ondo Mantle

Mantle Worldcoin

Worldcoin First Digital USD

First Digital USD Pyth Network

Pyth Network Neiro Ethereum

Neiro Ethereum ORDI

ORDI Arkham

Arkham Cyber

Cyber Eigenlayer

Eigenlayer Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat Aevo

Aevo Usual

Usual Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol Binance Staked SOL

Binance Staked SOL Render Token

Render Token Altlayer

Altlayer ether.fi

ether.fi Jupiter

Jupiter Tensor

Tensor Manta Network

Manta Network LayerZero

LayerZero Saga

Saga Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH SATS

SATS Vana

Vana Movement

Movement SuperVerse

SuperVerse Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins Bio Protocol

Bio Protocol Bittensor

Bittensor Polygon Ecosystem Token

Polygon Ecosystem Token DIA

DIA Neutron

Neutron Acala Token

Acala Token BakeryToken

BakeryToken ARPA Chain

ARPA Chain Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token Catizen

Catizen NKN

NKN Aergo

Aergo Gitcoin

Gitcoin Toko Token

Toko Token Build'N'Build No result 207 Claim Offer

ChatGPT’s Bearish Case for Bitcoin

ChatGPT wasn’t exactly optimistic.

“The crypto market is showing classic signs of exhaustion,” it said.

The AI highlighted a structural weakness in global risk appetite.

When asked whether this could mark the start of another crypto winter, the AI struck a measured tone:

“While we may not see a full-blown winter like 2022, a prolonged consolidation phase is likely.”

Grok’s Savage Take

Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, was straight-up rude to begin with.

“Calling a ‘crypto winter’ at any point you see a dip is like declaring summer is over after one rainy day,” it said. Adding: “Crypto traders have the emotional range of a toddler with a sugar crash.”

The chatbot wasn’t convinced that Bitcoin’s troubles were over either.

“Let’s be real — the market looks tired. Everyone’s pretending they’re ‘buying the dip,’ but most are just refreshing price charts and coping with denial,” Grok quipped.

It added that while the pain could deepen, capitulation might not be far off.

“Corrections of a big size are part of the game,” it noted. “If the total market cap doesn’t completely fall through support, this isn’t the start of a new winter — it’s just crypto catching its breath.”

And with a final bit of optimism:

“Sure, it’s ugly. But sometimes the ugliest charts make the best comeback stories.”

CCN’s Reality Check

As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $107,604, down 2.4% in the past 24 hours.

The total crypto market cap hovers around $3.58 trillion, clinging to a crucial support zone that could determine the next major trend.

According to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri, the warning signs are clear: “If the total crypto market cap breaks decisively below $3.55 trillion, it would confirm that the bullish cycle has topped and a prolonged correction phase has begun.”

Tahiri added that such a breakdown could have profound implications for both Bitcoin and altcoins.

“Bitcoin could crash to around $85,000, while altcoins may decline at an increasingly steep pace — breaking down from long-term corrective patterns that have persisted for several years,” he explained.

Unless bulls manage to reverse the trend soon, Tahiri warned, “crypto traders are likely to face further losses throughout the remainder of the year.”