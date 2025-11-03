Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bitcoin Dips Again After ‘Red October’ — Is a New Crypto Winter Coming? We Asked ChatGPT
News
4 min read

Bitcoin Dips Again After ‘Red October’ — Is a New Crypto Winter Coming? We Asked ChatGPT

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Ryan James
As Bitcoin slides below $90K, CCN asked ChatGPT and Grok debate whether this is the start of a new crypto winter.

Plummeting Bitcoin value has raised concerns of an upcoming crypto winter. | Source: Image created with Gemini

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Bitcoin’s drop below $90,000 has reignited worries for a new crypto winter.
  • Analysts warn that if the total crypto market cap falls below $3.55 trillion, it could confirm the end of the bullish cycle.
  • CCN asked ChatGPT and Grok to weigh in on the upcoming winter.

Bitcoin is once again under pressure after the market saw the first “Red October” since 2018.

With Bitcoin’s price falling and the broader crypto market down 17% from its all-time high as we enter November, the mood across digital assets has soured.

While some investors view the recent dip as a healthy correction, others warn that the outlook is flashing red, suggesting that a more resounding crash may be on the horizon.

So is the crypto market heading for another brutal winter? We asked ChatGPT and Grok to weigh in.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

ChatGPT’s Bearish Case for Bitcoin

ChatGPT wasn’t exactly optimistic.

“The crypto market is showing classic signs of exhaustion,” it said.

The AI highlighted a structural weakness in global risk appetite.

When asked whether this could mark the start of another crypto winter, the AI struck a measured tone:

“While we may not see a full-blown winter like 2022, a prolonged consolidation phase is likely.”

Grok’s Savage Take

Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, was straight-up rude to begin with.

“Calling a ‘crypto winter’ at any point you see a dip is like declaring summer is over after one rainy day,” it said.

Adding: “Crypto traders have the emotional range of a toddler with a sugar crash.”

The chatbot wasn’t convinced that Bitcoin’s troubles were over either.

“Let’s be real — the market looks tired. Everyone’s pretending they’re ‘buying the dip,’ but most are just refreshing price charts and coping with denial,” Grok quipped.

It added that while the pain could deepen, capitulation might not be far off.

“Corrections of a big size are part of the game,” it noted. “If the total market cap doesn’t completely fall through support, this isn’t the start of a new winter — it’s just crypto catching its breath.”

And with a final bit of optimism:

“Sure, it’s ugly. But sometimes the ugliest charts make the best comeback stories.”

CCN’s Reality Check

As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $107,604, down 2.4% in the past 24 hours.

The total crypto market cap hovers around $3.58 trillion, clinging to a crucial support zone that could determine the next major trend.

According to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri, the warning signs are clear: “If the total crypto market cap breaks decisively below $3.55 trillion, it would confirm that the bullish cycle has topped and a prolonged correction phase has begun.”

Tahiri added that such a breakdown could have profound implications for both Bitcoin and altcoins.

“Bitcoin could crash to around $85,000, while altcoins may decline at an increasingly steep pace — breaking down from long-term corrective patterns that have persisted for several years,” he explained.

Unless bulls manage to reverse the trend soon, Tahiri warned, “crypto traders are likely to face further losses throughout the remainder of the year.”

Top Picks for Bitcoin

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Bitcoin Crash
    Crypto
    Nov 03, 2025 | 9:17 AM UTC8 hours ago

    Crypto Market Risks Another Crash as Bitcoin (BTC) Struggles At $107,000

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Bitcoin price analysis
    Crypto
    Oct 31, 2025 | 8:18 AM UTC3 days ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Targets Halloween Stability — Long-Term Holders to Guard the $105K Support

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    RAY and BSV
    Crypto
    Oct 31, 2025 | 10:32 AM UTC3 days ago

    These 2 Cryptos Surged While Bitcoin Dropped Last Halloween — What Lies Ahead This Year

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!