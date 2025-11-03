Bitcoin is once again under pressure after the market saw the first “Red October” since 2018.
With Bitcoin’s price falling and the broader crypto market down 17% from its all-time high as we enter November, the mood across digital assets has soured.
While some investors view the recent dip as a healthy correction, others warn that the outlook is flashing red, suggesting that a more resounding crash may be on the horizon.
So is the crypto market heading for another brutal winter? We asked ChatGPT and Grok to weigh in.
ChatGPT wasn’t exactly optimistic.
“The crypto market is showing classic signs of exhaustion,” it said.
The AI highlighted a structural weakness in global risk appetite.
When asked whether this could mark the start of another crypto winter, the AI struck a measured tone:
“While we may not see a full-blown winter like 2022, a prolonged consolidation phase is likely.”
Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, was straight-up rude to begin with.
“Calling a ‘crypto winter’ at any point you see a dip is like declaring summer is over after one rainy day,” it said.
Adding: “Crypto traders have the emotional range of a toddler with a sugar crash.”
The chatbot wasn’t convinced that Bitcoin’s troubles were over either.
“Let’s be real — the market looks tired. Everyone’s pretending they’re ‘buying the dip,’ but most are just refreshing price charts and coping with denial,” Grok quipped.
It added that while the pain could deepen, capitulation might not be far off.
“Corrections of a big size are part of the game,” it noted. “If the total market cap doesn’t completely fall through support, this isn’t the start of a new winter — it’s just crypto catching its breath.”
And with a final bit of optimism:
“Sure, it’s ugly. But sometimes the ugliest charts make the best comeback stories.”
As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $107,604, down 2.4% in the past 24 hours.
The total crypto market cap hovers around $3.58 trillion, clinging to a crucial support zone that could determine the next major trend.
According to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri, the warning signs are clear: “If the total crypto market cap breaks decisively below $3.55 trillion, it would confirm that the bullish cycle has topped and a prolonged correction phase has begun.”
Tahiri added that such a breakdown could have profound implications for both Bitcoin and altcoins.
“Bitcoin could crash to around $85,000, while altcoins may decline at an increasingly steep pace — breaking down from long-term corrective patterns that have persisted for several years,” he explained.
Unless bulls manage to reverse the trend soon, Tahiri warned, “crypto traders are likely to face further losses throughout the remainder of the year.”