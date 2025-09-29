Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / BitBank Fake Crypto Platform Exposed as Delhi Cops Dismantle Cross-State Fraud Ring
News
3 min read

BitBank Fake Crypto Platform Exposed as Delhi Cops Dismantle Cross-State Fraud Ring

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Samantha Dunn
The interstate cyber fraud syndicate defrauded victims through a bogus cryptocurrency trading platform called "BitBank."

The interstate cyber fraud syndicate defrauded victims through a bogus cryptocurrency trading platform called "BitBank." | Credit: Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • The Indian police in Delhi unearthed a multi-million dollar crypto scam.
  • The scammers used a fake crypto trading platform called Bitbank to lure customers into investing in fraudulent schemes.
  • The police arrested one key accused while further investigation continues.

The Delhi Police’s cyber cell busted a fake cryptocurrency platform used to lure unsuspecting customers into investing in fraudulent crypto investment schemes.

The interstate cyber fraud syndicate defrauded victims through a bogus cryptocurrency trading platform called “BitBank.”

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Bitbank Used Social Media To Lure Traders

The operators behind the fraudulent Bitbank exchange used social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to target users and lure them into downloading the fake app. 

Once the fake app was downloaded, fraudsters posing as Bitbank executives persuaded customers to invest large amounts of money on the promise of high returns.

These kinds of scams are common. In them, fake investment applications frequently show false proof high returns on investment,.

However, the catch is that the app only allows a tiny portion of the fund to be withdrawn and asks the traders to invest higher sums to make complete returns. The cycle continues several times before the investor realizes they have been conned.

The Bitbank crypto fraud operation came to light following a complaint from a victim who had received 32 lacs, or nearly $36,000 U.S. dollars.

Police Arrest Key Accused

A first incident report (FIR) was registered in the West Delhi Police Station. Local Police have identified and arrested Nitin Sharma from the Indian state of Punjab. He was arrested after trying to withdraw 100,000 INR, equivalent to $12,000 USD, from an ATM.

Further investigation into Sharma’s WhatsApp logs and call history confirmed his involvement, as the Police continued their investigation into the case.

India is one of the top crypto adopters in the world despite not having comprehensive crypto regulations. The growing popularity of crypto has made it a target of fraudsters and scammers.

The modus operandi remains the same for all kinds of scams. Scammers use fake mobile applications and promises of high returns to make people invest heavily, only to lose everything.

There have been several reported cases of crypto fraud in India over the past year, and scams often surge during bull markets when the popularity of crypto is at an all-time high.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    India tightens crypto oversight with mandatory cybersecurity audits for exchanges amid rising hacks.
    Crypto
    September 17, 2025 10:47 AM

    India Mandates Cybersecurity Audits for Crypto Exchanges Amid Record Surge in Hacks

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    India warns regulating crypto could legitimize the sector and pose systemic risks to its financial system.
    Crypto
    September 11, 2025 8:30 AM

    India Balks at Comprehensive Crypto Regulation, Citing Fears of Legitimacy and Sovereignty Risks

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Ethereum On-Chain
    Crypto
    July 13, 2025 9:02 AM

    Ethereum On-Chain Indicators Flash Bullish Signals: Here’s What’s Next

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!