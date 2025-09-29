BitBank Fake Crypto Platform Exposed as Delhi Cops Dismantle Cross-State Fraud Ring

Key Takeaways
The Delhi Police’s cyber cell busted a fake cryptocurrency platform used to lure unsuspecting customers into investing in fraudulent crypto investment schemes.
The interstate cyber fraud syndicate defrauded victims through a bogus cryptocurrency trading platform called “BitBank.”
The operators behind the fraudulent Bitbank exchange used social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to target users and lure them into downloading the fake app.
Once the fake app was downloaded, fraudsters posing as Bitbank executives persuaded customers to invest large amounts of money on the promise of high returns.
These kinds of scams are common. In them, fake investment applications frequently show false proof high returns on investment,.
However, the catch is that the app only allows a tiny portion of the fund to be withdrawn and asks the traders to invest higher sums to make complete returns. The cycle continues several times before the investor realizes they have been conned.
The Bitbank crypto fraud operation came to light following a complaint from a victim who had received 32 lacs, or nearly $36,000 U.S. dollars.
A first incident report (FIR) was registered in the West Delhi Police Station. Local Police have identified and arrested Nitin Sharma from the Indian state of Punjab. He was arrested after trying to withdraw 100,000 INR, equivalent to $12,000 USD, from an ATM.
Further investigation into Sharma’s WhatsApp logs and call history confirmed his involvement, as the Police continued their investigation into the case.
India is one of the top crypto adopters in the world despite not having comprehensive crypto regulations. The growing popularity of crypto has made it a target of fraudsters and scammers.
The modus operandi remains the same for all kinds of scams. Scammers use fake mobile applications and promises of high returns to make people invest heavily, only to lose everything.
There have been several reported cases of crypto fraud in India over the past year, and scams often surge during bull markets when the popularity of crypto is at an all-time high.