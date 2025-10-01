CZ Calls Out Financial Times and Reuters For ‘Tinfoil Hat’ Journalism, As Official BNB X Account Hacked

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) accused the Financial Times and Reuters of practicing bad journalism after both outlets approached him with similar questions about Binance’s ties to a Trump-linked stablecoin.
In posts on X , Zhao mocked the two news groups for what he called joining the “Tinfoil Hat Club” and questioned whether they were owned by the “same ‘owner’ behind the scenes?”
The comments come shortly after CZ warned that the official BNB Chain account on X had been hacked.
In a series of posts on X on Wednesday, Oct. 1, CZ lashed out at what he described as coordinated journalism by major news organizations.
He claimed that the Financial Times and Reuters had sent him near-identical requests for comments relating to an investigation into pardons and lawsuits dropped during the Trump administration.
“Breaking: FT & Reuters just launched a joint venture… the Tinfoil Hat Club. Or are they ‘owned’ by the same ‘owner’ behind the scenes?” CZ wrote on X.
“Two outlets, sent the same FUD script, same deadline. At least change the font, guys,” he said.
He went on to accuse reporters of approaching him under the guise of balance, but then ignoring or distorting his answers.
In a separate message, Zhao expanded his criticism to include Forbes, suggesting all three outlets acted under the same influence.
“It’s a triple JV. FT, Reuters, and now Forbes all work for the same sponsor / ‘puppet master’?,” he wrote.
Zhao also shared a screenshot of one of the email inquiries he received.
The journalist was looking for information regarding Binance’s $2 billion investment deal with Abu Dhabi’s MGX and the stablecoin USD1 issued by Trump’s World Liberty Financial.
The email also referred to the dismissal of a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against him and Binance earlier this year.
By posting the message publicly, Zhao appeared to suggest that the questions were part of a coordinated attempt to undermine Binance and his own reputation.
However, not all of CZ’s followers were on his side. One X user responded: “Media doing a good job of holding you accountable to this huge conflict of interest — you can’t just brush it off this time.”
Just hours earlier, Zhao warned that the official @BNBChain account on X had been hacked and used to promote phishing sites.
“The hacker posted a bunch of links to phishing websites that ask for Wallet Connect. Do NOT connect your wallet,” Zhao warned.
He said Binance’s security teams had alerted X and were working to suspend the compromised account.
“Always check the domains very carefully, even from official X handles. Stay SAFU!” he wrote.
One disgruntled X user wrote: “Will the victims of the endless phishing attacks get any support? A few people lost their savings after connecting.”
At the time of reporting, the phishing links had been removed but the X account remained accessible.