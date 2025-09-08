First Worldcoin Treasury Strategy Gets a $270M Kickstart

Key Takeaways

Dan Ives believes the next step in the AI revolution is identity and authentication.

Worldcoin is trading up 19.5% at $1.24 in the past 24 hours with a market cap of $2.49 billion.

Eightco’s stock OCTO is up over 1,000% in pre-market trading. It will rebrand to ORBS on Sept. 11, 2025.

Eightco Holdings has unveiled the first corporate treasury strategy centered on Worldcoin (WLD), aiming to establish itself as a leading institutional player in the token.

Worldcoin Treasury

Eightco Holdings has raised $250 million in gross proceeds through a massive private placement of 171.2 million shares.

Now, it will initiate the world’s first Worldcoin treasury strategy, using proceeds to acquire WLD tokens. This also includes a $20 million strategic investment from BitMine.

Wedbush Securities’ global head of technology research and senior equity analyst, Dan Ives, has now been appointed as Chairman of the Board and will lead the firm through this initiative.

In an interview with CNBC, Ives explained that the WLD treasury move excites him as “it’s ultimately more of an infrastructure play.”

He describes the firm as “at the intersection of AI and crypto,” and envisions Worldcoin, its Orbs identity platform, playing a big role in the future.

“As someone that’s so passionate about the AI revolution and the future of tech, I view World as really the de facto standard for authentication and identification in the future world of AI.”

Eightco Holdings will change its trading symbol from OCTO to “ORBS” from Sept. 11, 2025.

The Treasury Effect

As seen with other crypto treasury strategy announcements, investors are looking favourably upon the news, which has resulted in Eightco’s stock, OCTO, jumping over 1,000% in pre-market trading upon the news.

Worldcoin is trading up over 21% at $1.26, marking a 43% increase over the past week.

Whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solana, Wall Street’s most influential are betting on crypto as the world increasingly turns to digital assets as viable long-term bets.