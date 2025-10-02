Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life

Disclaimer: This sponsored press release was provided by a third party. CCN’s editorial team has not verified the accuracy of its content and does not endorse it. Readers should conduct their own research before taking any action related to this content.

Milan, Italy, October 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Codego Group recently disclosed that its Whitelabel Device Program is now open for business. The program lets crypto projects give away branded devices that give out daily rewards in their own tokens. The move takes tokens out of exchanges and wallets and puts them into homes and everyday life.

From In-House Devices to Whitelabel Expansion

Codego first introduced CDG Home and CDG Power Home devices . The main aspects to know about these products is:

the connection to a decentralized GPU network, and

the possibility to generate daily revenue in tokens.

Going a bit deeper, the team explained that, under the Whitelabel Device Program, rewards will be distributed in USDC through Codego’s app. The model has proven simple and effective: a device in the home that provides consistent daily payouts.

The new program extends this framework to other projects. Partners can now release their own branded versions, with the same technology delivering rewards in their tokens.

A New Layer of Utility for the Token Economy

It is the team’s opinion that tokens existing only on exchanges risk fading from relevance. Tokens delivered daily through a tangible device gain visibility, trust, and persistence. Regular payouts create habits, strengthen loyalty, and give tokens staying power.

Another important thing to mention is that projects can gain new channels for adoption. Also, users see tokens tied to consistent rewards, and not as abstract speculation entities. For partners, the model opens additional revenue streams through device sales and recurring margins.

Strategy, Influence, and Power

The team working at Codego has a clear long-term view for the project and the whole crypto community. For instance, here are three key features to consider:

Home devices help the token’s brand and presence stand out.

Daily rewards make people closer to the system. This strategy makes it less convenient for anyone to leave ecosystems.

Also, a token given out by a real system has the potential of gaining credibility on the market. This is because it’s possible to link real utility to a cryptocurrency. In other words, this system aims to go beyond mere speculation, and to enter the market with real, tangible value.

Codego Group is regulated as an Electronic Money Institution and already provides services such as Banking-as-a-Service, Cards-as-a-Service, and Device-as-a-Service.

The Whitelabel Device Program brings something new to the table, forcing crypto tokens from speculative devices to owning real-world utility. It builds a foundation where tokens integrate into daily life, offering relevance and stability in a volatile market.

About Codego

Codego Group builds the financial and blockchain infrastructure that businesses and people use. It offers services for payments, banking, and devices. The recent launch is a big step in the company’s overall roadmap. In fact, it potentially increases the adoption of crypto tokens in various sectors.

Partners receive USDC directly from Codego while distributing their own tokens to users through branded devices.

Codego gives projects tools that make them more resilient and relevant by putting tokens into everyday life. The project’s official website and the links listed below have more information on this growing initiative.

CDG Project | Codego Pay

