Exodus Jumps 10% in Past Month, Outpacing Market as First US Public Company To Tokenize Common Stock
Business
3 min read

Exodus Jumps 10% in Past Month, Outpacing Market as First US Public Company To Tokenize Common Stock

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Exodus Movement, the crypto firm that pioneered tokenized equity, saw its shares climb nearly 10% over the past month.

Exodus Movement, the crypto firm that pioneered tokenized equity, saw its shares climb nearly 10% over the past month. | Credit: Pexels.

Key Takeaways
  • Exodus Movement’s shares (EXOD) have risen nearly 10% in the past month, closing at $29.26 on Sept. 19.
  • Exodus was the first U.S.-listed company to tokenize its common stock in 2021.
  • Tokenized stocks are gaining traction, with companies like Galaxy also offering similar options.

Exodus Movement, the crypto software firm that pioneered tokenized equity, has seen its shares climb nearly 10% over the past month, outpacing the broader market.

The Nebraska-based company, which trades on the NYSE American under the ticker EXOD, gained another 3% on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Exodus Stock Surges

While U.S. equity indices such as the S&P 500 have remained relatively flat in recent weeks, Exodus’s continued rally highlights growing enthusiasm for the firm.

At the time of reporting, EXOD was trading at $29.26, marking a 3.61% daily increase from $28.72 on September 18.

Exodus Movement stock has surged | Credit: Trading View

Over the past month, the stock has risen by 9.96%.

Whether this surge signals sustained momentum or simply reflects crypto-driven exuberance remains uncertain.

Tokenization Push

Exodus became the first U.S.-listed company to tokenize its common stock in 2021, initially issuing digital representations of its Class A shares on the Algorand blockchain.

In August, it expanded these efforts through a partnership with fintech startup Superstate, announcing plans to extend its stock tokens to other major blockchains.

The collaboration leveraged Opening Bell, Superstate’s issuance platform, enabling Exodus to launch stock tokens on Solana first, with Ethereum and other chains to follow.

“This lays the foundation for the future of finance and digital asset adoption,” said Exodus CEO JP Richardson at the time.

Tokenized Stocks Are Growing, Regulation Remains Sluggish

Tokenized stocks are gaining traction across fintech companies.

On Sept. 3, Galaxy announced it would allow stockholders to tokenize shares on Superstate’s Opening Bell platform.

“These are not derivatives or representations; they are Galaxy Digital Class A Common Stock, with all the rights that confers,” Galaxy stated.

In the U.S., however, regulations around tokenized stocks continue to lag behind adoption.

Anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren recently warned that companies could soon be able to “put themselves on the blockchain” and “no longer [be] governed by the SEC.”

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
