Exodus Jumps 10% in Past Month, Outpacing Market as First US Public Company To Tokenize Common Stock

Exodus Movement, the crypto software firm that pioneered tokenized equity, has seen its shares climb nearly 10% over the past month, outpacing the broader market.
The Nebraska-based company, which trades on the NYSE American under the ticker EXOD, gained another 3% on Thursday, Sept. 19.
While U.S. equity indices such as the S&P 500 have remained relatively flat in recent weeks, Exodus’s continued rally highlights growing enthusiasm for the firm.
At the time of reporting, EXOD was trading at $29.26, marking a 3.61% daily increase from $28.72 on September 18.
Over the past month, the stock has risen by 9.96%.
Whether this surge signals sustained momentum or simply reflects crypto-driven exuberance remains uncertain.
Exodus became the first U.S.-listed company to tokenize its common stock in 2021, initially issuing digital representations of its Class A shares on the Algorand blockchain.
In August, it expanded these efforts through a partnership with fintech startup Superstate, announcing plans to extend its stock tokens to other major blockchains.
The collaboration leveraged Opening Bell, Superstate’s issuance platform, enabling Exodus to launch stock tokens on Solana first, with Ethereum and other chains to follow.
“This lays the foundation for the future of finance and digital asset adoption,” said Exodus CEO JP Richardson at the time.
Tokenized stocks are gaining traction across fintech companies.
On Sept. 3, Galaxy announced it would allow stockholders to tokenize shares on Superstate’s Opening Bell platform.
“These are not derivatives or representations; they are Galaxy Digital Class A Common Stock, with all the rights that confers,” Galaxy stated.
In the U.S., however, regulations around tokenized stocks continue to lag behind adoption.
Anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren recently warned that companies could soon be able to “put themselves on the blockchain” and “no longer [be] governed by the SEC.”