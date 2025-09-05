Patrick Collison Net Worth Explained: Stripe Founder’s Fortune, Tech Empire, and Blockchain Bets

Patrick Collison is the co-founder and CEO of payments powerhouse Stripe.
Beginning as a science-fair prodigy in rural Ireland and growing into one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires, Patrick and his brother have helped shape the way money moves online.
Now, as Stripe pushes into blockchain and stablecoins with the launch of Tempo, join CCN as we take a look at the immense wealth amassed by one of technology’s leading figures.
According to Forbes , Patrick Collison’s net worth is estimated at around $10.1 billion as of Sept. 5, 2025.
However, Bloomberg estimates his wealth slightly lower at $9.37 billion.
Most of Patrick’s wealth comes from his ownership stake in Stripe, the fintech company he founded with his brother John.
Stripe’s private valuation has fluctuated in recent years, peaking at about $95 billion in 2021, settling closer to $91 billion in recent weeks .
Born on September 9, 1988, in the village of Dromineer, Ireland, Patrick took his first computing course at the University of Limerick at age eight and was already immersed in programming by age ten.
At sixteen, his AI project “Croma” won Ireland’s prestigious Young Scientist of the Year 2005 award.
“As the day progressed, I got the feeling I might have won something, but I didn’t expect this,” he said after receiving the award, according to the Irish Independent.
“I’ll probably do something intertwined with computers in the future,” he said.
In 2007, he and his younger brother John launched their first venture, a shopping app named Shuppa , which the pair sold for $5 million.
A brief stint at MIT followed, but Patrick chose to leave in 2009 to focus fully on his entrepreneurial path.
In 2010, the Collison brothers founded Stripe, with a mission to make online payments as easy as embedding a YouTube video.
The company attracted backing from leading figures, including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz.
By 2016, Stripe had elevated Patrick to the status of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, as its valuation surged past $9.2 billion.
The ascent continued, and in 2019, Stripe was valued at $35 billion, and $95 billion in 2021.
Today, Stripe remains dominant and processes over $1 trillion in payments annually.
Patrick and his brother have repeatedly explored the world of blockchain and crypto, and have pointed to stablecoins as the next era of finance.
In February, Stripe issued an annual letter stating that stablecoins and AI will “reshape the landscape” of finance in the future.
On Thursday, September 4, Patrick announced Tempo, a blockchain co-developed with crypto investment heavyweight Paradigm.
Tempo is pitched as a payments-first blockchain, designed explicitly to run on stablecoins rather than volatile native tokens.
With promised speeds of over 100,000 transactions per second and sub-second settlement, it aims to give money the same fluidity as data on the internet.
“We hope that Tempo makes it easier for things like payment acceptance, global payouts, remittances, microtransactions, tokenized deposits, agentic payments, and more, to move onchain,” Patrick wrote on X.
This is not Patrick’s first foray into crypto, either.
In 2024, Stripe bought Bridge, a stablecoin payments startup, for over $1 billion.
The company then followed that up with the acquisition of Privy , a wallet infrastructure firm.
“At Stripe, we care about high-throughput, low-latency payments use cases.”
“We were using eBay and could just see that there was a way to better organise things for people who were using it a lot.”
“Problems can be solved with knowledge, not with just thinking that everything’s gonna be fine.”
“I think it’s much better to be right than to be consistent.”