Patrick Collison Net Worth Explained: Stripe Founder's Fortune, Tech Empire, and Blockchain Bets
4 min read

Patrick Collison Net Worth Explained: Stripe Founder’s Fortune, Tech Empire, and Blockchain Bets

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
What is the net worth of Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of Stripe?

What is the net worth of Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of Stripe? | Credit: Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Stripe CEO Patrick Collison has amassed a massive net worth throughout his career.
  • Despite fluctuations in valuation since its $95 billion peak in 2021, Stripe continues to dominate digital payments.
  • Through the recent launch of Tempo, a high-speed payments blockchain, Patrick is positioning himself at the forefront of crypto.

Patrick Collison is the co-founder and CEO of payments powerhouse Stripe.

Beginning as a science-fair prodigy in rural Ireland and growing into one of the world’s youngest self-made billionaires, Patrick and his brother have helped shape the way money moves online.

Now, as Stripe pushes into blockchain and stablecoins with the launch of Tempo, join CCN as we take a look at the immense wealth amassed by one of technology’s leading figures.

Patrick Collison Net Worth

According to Forbes , Patrick Collison’s net worth is estimated at around $10.1 billion as of Sept. 5, 2025.

However, Bloomberg estimates his wealth slightly lower at $9.37 billion.

Most of Patrick’s wealth comes from his ownership stake in Stripe, the fintech company he founded with his brother John.

Stripe’s private valuation has fluctuated in recent years, peaking at about $95 billion in 2021, settling closer to $91 billion in recent weeks .

Collison’s Rise to Riches

Born on September 9, 1988, in the village of Dromineer, Ireland, Patrick took his first computing course at the University of Limerick at age eight and was already immersed in programming by age ten.

At sixteen, his AI project “Croma” won Ireland’s prestigious Young Scientist of the Year 2005 award.

“As the day progressed, I got the feeling I might have won something, but I didn’t expect this,” he said after receiving the award, according to the Irish Independent.

“I’ll probably do something intertwined with computers in the future,” he said.

In 2007, he and his younger brother John launched their first venture, a shopping app named Shuppa , which the pair sold for $5 million.

A brief stint at MIT followed, but Patrick chose to leave in 2009 to focus fully on his entrepreneurial path.

Building a Tech Empire

In 2010, the Collison brothers founded Stripe, with a mission to make online payments as easy as embedding a YouTube video.

The company attracted backing from leading figures, including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz.

By 2016, Stripe had elevated Patrick to the status of the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, as its valuation surged past $9.2 billion.

The ascent continued, and in 2019, Stripe was valued at $35 billion, and $95 billion in 2021.

Today, Stripe remains dominant and processes over $1 trillion in payments annually.

Blockchain Bets

Patrick and his brother have repeatedly explored the world of blockchain and crypto, and have pointed to stablecoins as the next era of finance.

In February, Stripe issued an annual letter stating that stablecoins and AI will “reshape the landscape” of finance in the future.

On Thursday, September 4, Patrick announced Tempo, a blockchain co-developed with crypto investment heavyweight Paradigm.

Tempo is pitched as a payments-first blockchain, designed explicitly to run on stablecoins rather than volatile native tokens.

With promised speeds of over 100,000 transactions per second and sub-second settlement, it aims to give money the same fluidity as data on the internet.

“We hope that Tempo makes it easier for things like payment acceptance, global payouts, remittances, microtransactions, tokenized deposits, agentic payments, and more, to move onchain,” Patrick wrote on X.

This is not Patrick’s first foray into crypto, either.

In 2024, Stripe bought Bridge, a stablecoin payments startup, for  over  $1 billion.

The company then followed that up with the acquisition of Privy , a wallet infrastructure firm.

In Patrick’s Own Words

“At Stripe, we care about high-throughput, low-latency payments use cases.”

“We were using eBay and could just see that there was a way to better organise things for people who were using it a lot.”

“Problems can be solved with knowledge, not with just thinking that everything’s gonna be fine.”

“I think it’s much better to be right than to be consistent.”

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
