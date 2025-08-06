Galaxy Wants To Tokenize Everything—From Violins to its Own Shares

Key Takeaways

Galaxy Digital is exploring the feasibility of tokenizing its common stock.

While the technology remains nascent, tokenized stocks are gaining traction.

The crypto firm has also tokenized physical assets, including a 300-year-old violin.

With tokenized real-world assets becoming more popular by the day, Galaxy Digital has emerged as a pioneer of the technology.

From a $9 million violin owned by Animoca Brands founder Yat Sui, to its own common stock, Galaxy is exploring the full range of tokenization options.

Yat Sui’s Stradivarius

In June 2024, Galaxy issued a multi-million-dollar loan to Yat Siu, using a 1708 Stradivarius as collateral.

The crypto firm took custody of both the physical violin and an Ethereum NFT representing its ownership.

For now, the terms of the loan agreement prevent the NFT from being listed on secondary markets. But Yat Siu said he eventually wants to fractionalize the digital asset, letting smaller investors own a piece of the historic instrument, which was once owned by Russian Empress Catherine the Great.

For physical assets like fine art and antiquities, as well as real estate, being able to split ownership between parties is one of the biggest benefits of tokenization. But without realizing that utility, Galaxy’s NFT violin is more about promoting the company’s tokenization platform, GK8.

On the other hand, the company’s latest tokenization initiative reflects a much more profound change to capital markets.

Galaxy “Evaluating the Feasibility” of Tokenizing its Own Stock

In an SEC filing dated Aug. 5, Galaxy said it is “evaluating the feasibility of enabling on-chain holding and trading of our Class A common stock.”

Such a move would represent a significant milestone for tokenized assets and would go well beyond the range of “stock tokens” issues by digital exchanges like Robinhood.

Although related, stock tokens are distinct from true tokenized equities, which offer the same rights and obligations as traditional shares in a company.

In contrast, stock tokens are on-chain representations of shares held in custody by the issuer, but don’t reflect any fundamental change to the underlying assets, nor the mechanisms by which they are issued, traded, and redeemed.

Regulating Tokenized Stocks

True tokenized stocks are slowly gaining traction. For example, in the EU, fintech startup Kriptown is vying to become the first regulated tokenized stock exchange for small businesses.

The EU’s DLT Pilot Regime creates a specific regulatory regime for tokenized stocks; however, no equivalent scheme exists in the U.S.

Galaxy noted that “the application of the U.S. federal securities laws and other regulations to the trading of tokenized securities remains uncertain.”

Meanwhile, the technology still faces stiff resistance from politicians like Senator Elizabeth Warren, who recently warned that companies may be able to “put themselves on the blockchain” and “no longer [be] governed by the SEC.”

Ultimately, tokenization “hasn’t started in earnest yet,” Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz commented recently. “I have a feeling it’s really close,” he added.