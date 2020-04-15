Netflix Stoops to New Lows With Reality Show ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Netflix show Too Hot to Handle is set to become the next big thing on social media. In reality, it's just more trash TV aimed at morons. It appears as though TV viewers have reached unprecedented levels of stupidity.
Remember the good old days when Big Brother was the measuring stick for trashy, low-brow television? Upcoming Netflix offering Too Hot to Handle makes Big Brother look like Frasier.
Touted as the streaming giant’s version of Love Island, Too Hot to Handle promises to appeal to the lowest common denominator.
After the success of the car-crash that was The Tiger King, can you blame Netflix for once again looking to cash in on the morons?
Copying similar garbage like Love Island, Too Hot to Handle sees a bunch of thoroughly unlikeable individuals packed up and sent to a paradise-like location where they’re forced to hang out together.
The catch is that if any of them want to have a chance at the $100,000 prize, they have to resist the urge to ‘hook up.’
Of course, for an average, intelligent person, this would be all too easy. What’s a few weeks without human contact when $100,000 is at stake?
This is where the show’s dimwits shine. They have to try to resist the urge to hump each other like wild dogs. And probably fail miserably.
The contestants are told beforehand that the show aims to promote a “deeper emotional connection” at the expense of getting physical.
This is absolute crap, of course.
The purpose of the show is to throw a bunch of morons together and see how long they can resist their primal urges to procreate. All the while, Netflix subscribers stare on with a vacant look in their eyes.
This is a show featuring the lowest form of human intelligence, being watched by the lowest form of human intelligence.
The only real difference between the stars of the show and its audience is some fake tan and a gym membership.
Remember the early days when Netflix provided decent content? Yeah, me too.
What happened? Why the focus on reality TV trash of late? Thus far, we’ve seen people shut in their apartments for weeks on end while they catfish each other. And we’ve had people put in boxes and get married.
Atop this hill of horse manure stands the Tiger King himself.
No doubt, social media will be crawling with discussions surrounding Too Hot to Handle by the weekend.
In a way, Netflix is just doing what they have to do to draw in eyeballs and subscribers.
What’s that tell us about the state of humanity? I don’t want to know the answer.
