Posted in: Sports News
Published:
January 26, 2020 10:20 PM UTC

NBA Loses One of Its Favorite Sons After Kobe Bryant Killed in Helicopter Crash

Fans will remember him for his high-flying dunks, his tireless work ethic, his quest for excellence – the list could go on and on. As news of the horrible accident spread on social media, reactions poured in as people expressed their sadness and disbelief.

Author: Travis Pulver @FatManWriting

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in the hills above Calabasas, Calif. | Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

  • NBA Legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were involved in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.
  • There were no survivors from the crash.
  • As news of the tragedy spread online, reactions took over social media.

Tragedy has struck the NBA with news that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in California Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday in the hills around Calabasas, Calif. According to eyewitnesses, the helicopter’s engine appeared to sputter before going down. A brush fire sparked by the crash hampered initial rescue efforts but was out by 10:30 a.m.

Reports vary on whether Bryant was one of three or four passengers. But there were no survivors among the five people on board at the time of the crash. Officials are investigating, but what caused the crash is not known at this time.

Source: Reuters/Gene Blevins

His wife, Vanessa was not on board. But reports have varied on whether any of their four daughters were with him. According to one of the latest from TMZ, Gianna was one of the other passengers.

He was just 41 years old and she was just 13.

#RIPMamba

As news of the horrible accident spread on social media, reactions poured in as people expressed their sadness and disbelief. Among the many related terms trending with thousands of tweets were Kobe, LA Times, Bro Kobe, Damn Kobe, “Kobe,” Vanessa, Mamba, RIP GOAT, Please God, RIP Legend, #RIPMamba, #MambaMentality, Wow Kobe and #BlackMamba.

Several NBA players, past and present, shared their thoughts on Twitter along with fans as they learned of Bryant’ passing:

Scottie Pippen’s reaction to the passing of Kobe Bryant. Source: Twitter
Paul Pierce reacts to news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Source: Twitter

 

Dwyane Wade reacts to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Source: Twitter

Richard Sherman and Tom Brady are just two of the many stars from across the sports landscape sharing their reactions and thoughts for Bryant on Twitter:

 

Richard Sherman reacts to news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Source: Twitter

 

Tom Brady reacts to news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Source: Twitter

Kobe Bryant Will Be Remembered

It goes without saying that his career is that of a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Among his many accomplishments are the following: he was a 5X NBA champion, 2XNBA Finals MVP, NBA regular season MVP, and an 18X All-Star, just to name a few.

Fans will remember him for his high-flying dunks, his tireless work ethic, his quest for excellence – the list could go on and on. But he was so much more than just a basketball player.

Along with being a venture capitalist, gold medalist, musician, and philanthropist, he won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for his film Dear Basketball in 2018. His book, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, was published in 2018.

But most importantly, he was a husband, father, and a friend.

We’ll miss you, Kobe.

This article was edited by Gerelyn Terzo.

Travis Pulver @FatManWriting

Travis graduated from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, with a master's in Political Science. Prior to that, he attended IU Purdue in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science and earned his first degree at Texas A & M in Galveston, TX, a BS in Maritime Administration. You can contact him on Twitter at @FatManWriting. Over the last few years, Travis has worked for several news-oriented sites that focused on sports, especially football, baseball, basketball, and to a lesser extent, boxing and MMA. Having grown up in the football-crazed state of Texas, football is his first love. According to his mother, he was more excited to watch NFL and college games as a baby than Sesame Street or Mickey Mouse. His passion for sports quickly spread to baseball (favorite team is the Houston Astros), basketball, and track and field as a kid. It wasn’t until his college years that he discovered the tremendous game of rugby. He currently lives in the United States in Indiana (is a basketball fan but hates going to the Indy 500) with his wife and two adorable kids.

More of: Kobe Bryantnba
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Edfluence or That Time Jake Paul Scammed His Underage Followers

Dow Futures Crash as Coronavirus Spreads and Rocket Hits U.S. Embassy

Can the Stock Market Survive a Bernie Sanders Nomination?

Are These Millennials Hoping The Housing Market Crashes?

Kobe Bryant’s Final Tweet to LeBron Perfectly Sums Up His Own Legacy

China’s Economy on the Brink as Coronavirus Fears Intensify

Can We Not Ruin Steins;Gate by Taking the Anime to Hollywood?

Kawhi Leonard Picked the Worst Possible Time to Get Caught in a Strip Club

Welcome To The Death Trade: China Kills Muslim Prisoners To Harvest ‘Halal’ Organs For Rich Saudis

Will Jack Dorsey Help Propel Bitcoin to $250,000?

Donald Trump’s DNA Is Up for Sale in New York Auction, Anonymous Group Says

Some Stock Market Analysts Are Decluttering Their Portfolio Like Marie Kondo

The Downfall of Antonio Brown Is Not Funny Anymore

Boeing 737 MAX to Be Approved: Is the FAA Repeating Its Fatal Mistakes?

PewDiePie and Linus Tech Tips: YouTuber Burnout Is Serious