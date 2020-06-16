Nasty Meghan Markle Fans Bully Sasha Exeter – And It’s Getting Ugly

Sasha Exeter has been at the center of a public spat with Meghan Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney.

Since then, Jessica has apologized and accepted that she was in the wrong to approach the situation in the way she did.

That hasn’t stopped Meghan Markle fans from bullying and threatening Sasha Exeter.

I think it’s fair to say that what Sasha Exeter did took a considerable amount of courage, especially knowing the way Jessica Mulroney deals with anyone who dares get in her way.

In today’s social climate, you would hope that someone such as Sasha would see widespread support, especially from fellow women.

Sadly, you’d be wrong.

Sasha Exeter is learning why no one stands up to the bullies among Meghan’s fanbase

Speaking through her Instagram account, Sasha said in a video:

I’ve been up since 4am responding to trolls. I was totally prepared to be bullied, and I knew I was opening myself up to being criticized by people who don’t really understand why I did what I did but let me make clear that any threats to my personal safety will not be tolerated.

Sasha continued:

The comments on my post are getting quite vicious, and a lot of the comments have now left Instagram and gone over to my email. So this entire weekend I’ve been responding to the disturbing emails I’ve been getting.

All I can say is, welcome to the club!

Reading hate mail from Meghan Markle fans has become something I do every morning with my coffee. It’s become as commonplace as reading the newspaper.

And make no mistake about it, the threats that Sasha Exeter is experiencing are coming from Meghan Markle fans and members of the Sussex Squad.

Despite Sasha’s issue being with Jessica Mulroney, it’s Meghan’s fans who have piled on

Meghan Markle fans on social media are usually among the first to shout about racism. Many of them believe that Meghan has been the victim of racist behavior through the media, and on occasion, I agree.

There are many nasty individuals out there who use race as a way to belittle people, including those who don’t like Meghan Markle.

However, can these same fans of Meghan who cry racism make those claims only to then go on and send abuse to Sasha Exeter?

The confusing aspect of all of this is that Sasha has never once mentioned Meghan Markle, so why her fans are getting involved is beyond me.

Meghan Markle should condemn the abuse that her fans are giving Sasha Exeter

Ordinarily, you could just chalk these Meghan Markle fans up as being weirdos and crackpots.

How can Meghan possibly have any control over how these people act on the internet?

Well, it seems that Meghan Markle has a relationship with them that includes both her and Prince Harry speaking with them on Zoom calls.

One fan has been quoted in mainstream media as having spoken personally with both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to Twitter, they boasted about receiving the call, which isn’t a crime, of course. Who wouldn’t want to tell the world they had a call from their idols?

The problem is, the Twitter account that claims to belong to the individual who received the call is also responsible for some pretty nasty threats and comments about other royals and royal fans.

I’m not sure this is the kind of individual that Meghan Markle would want to be seen to be associated with.

There’s a nasty undercurrent to the abuse these people dish out

I’ve long said that the Sussex Squad and much of Meghan Markle’s fanbase has a nasty undercurrent to it.

Not all Meghan fans are like that, of course. But there’s a group who identify themselves as the Sussex Squad. And they have no problem bullying, threatening, and even issuing death threats.

Sasha Exeter is just the latest to experience them. Sadly, she likely won’t be the last.