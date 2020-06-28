Meghan Markle Tempts a Powerful Enemy In Facebook – But She Can’t Afford To

Meghan Markle reportedly supports the “Facebook Boycott.”

The boycott calls for companies to stop advertising on Facebook.

While her intent is noble, she may be biting off more than she can chew.

Meghan Markle wants your company to #BoycottFacebook.

She and her husband, Prince Harry, are reportedly supporting various civil rights organizations in their quest to hold the tech giant accountable for past transgressions.

This is a noble cause. However, can the Duchess of Sussex really afford an enemy like this?

Meghan Markle Walks The Walk And Talks The Talk

To be clear, Facebook certainly has a lot to answer for. In 2014, the tech giant participated in what would ultimately become known as the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Additionally, “hate groups” have long found a home on the social media platform, causing many to boycott them.

So, Meghan Markle speaking out against the tech giant is not, in and of itself, a bad thing.

And, naturally, their NPO benefits from such a public stance against Facebook.

Over the past few weeks, the couple has encouraged CEOs around the world to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil rights groups, like the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League, which began urging marketers to stop buying ads on Facebook via the Stop Hate for Campaign two weeks ago. Their new nonprofit Archewell, will in part be focused on areas of digital trust and wellbeing, according to source working closely with the couple on building the organization.

Noble though this may be, though, this isn’t something they can afford to do quite yet.

Archewell Isn’t On Sturdy Ground

While Meghan Markle has been derided for the Archewell trademark snafu, the reality is, it’s a minor issue and one that’s easily fixed.

But that doesn’t mean Archewell is on stable ground.

It also doesn’t mean that the Sussexes can afford to make a powerful enemy in Facebook. Eventually, this #BoycottFacebook campaign will achieve its goals — and where, then, does that leave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

This is something they need to consider if they wish to go forward.

