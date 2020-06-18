Meghan Markle & Harry’s Trademark Application Rejected for This Hilarious Reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a big deal of telling us all that the Archewell charitable foundation would be one of their major branding ventures.

They claim they’re in no rush and have delayed it until 2021.

That’s just as well, maybe by then they’ll have figured out the trademark application!

At this stage, it’s looking more and more like a terrible comedy skit. Can it possibly get any worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

First, the Queen put the royal block on the couple using their Sussex Royal brand moving forward. Then Prince Harry was duped into saying some incredibly embarrassing things on a phone call with pranksters who he believed to be Greta Thunberg.

Meghan Markle has not received anywhere near the interest from Hollywood that she thought she would, meanwhile, Harry’s time in LA has been spent reading Thomas the Tank Engine and not combing his hair.

Throw into the mix the spectacle that BFF of Meghan Markle and bully-for-hire Jessica Mulroney has made of herself, and it’s been a nightmare all-around.

As I type this, Prince Harry is probably rocking back and forth while talking to himself on a chair in Tyler Perry’s mansion, while Meg writes up her 5th email of the day to Brad Pitt’s agent.

But wait, there’s more!

Just When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Thought It Couldn’t Get Any Worse

The Archewell charitable foundation was supposed to be a hub around which the Hollywood royals could build their future branding.

Meghan’s fans have been waxing lyrical about the new project, and how it was a big deal.

Hey, they may be right. But, it can’t be a big deal until Meg and Hazza figure out how to fill in the trademark application!

That’s right, according to The Sun, the trademark application was rejected for the following reasons:

The former royals didn’t sign the application, it was “too vague” and they didn’t pay all the fees required.

You honestly couldn’t make this up, could you? How can a couple who employ the help of a “Hollywood power lawyer” who has worked for Meghan Markle for years make such fundamental errors?

Meghan’s Plans for a Tig-Style Blog Requires the Archewell Foundation to Proceed as Planned

According to The Sun, the plan is for the non-profit organization to provide:

Emotional support groups, a multimedia educational empire, and a well-being website, similar to the former actress’s deleted blog, The Tig.

An interesting development, considering The Tig has continuously been mentioned by sources close to Meghan Markle as the type of thing she’s looking to do.

I still don’t quite buy the idea that Meghan’s offering will challenge Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop anytime soon, though!

Meghan Markle & Harry Claim They Want to ‘Get This Right,’ but They’ve Started in the Worst Way!

What makes this situation all the more hilarious is that Tatler quoted a source claiming:

What’s absolutely clear is that they want to get it right, and there’s no point in rushing. They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make.

If this is about “getting it right,” the Hollywood Royals have started on the wrong foot entirely!

How can they get it right if they can’t even sign the documents required to get the ball rolling?

It helps you fully understand Prince Harry’s desire to move to Australia and leave LA behind.

Their Hollywood adventure that promised so much has reduced the couple to absolute laughing stocks.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.