Meghan Markle Desperately Needs Celebrity Support – So Where Is It?

All of the celebrity support for Meghan Markle seems to have dried up.

Oprah is still a staunch supporter of the royal couple, but few — if any — other celebrities have come out in support of the Sussexes lately.

In the wake of Tyler Perry fumbling the ball when he had the perfect opportunity to defend her, the question of why begs itself.

Where is all the celebrity support for Meghan Markle?

Sure, she still has a few loyalists — Oprah being chief amongst them, and by no means is that a minor bit of support — but for the most part, the celebrity pals of the Duke & Duchess of Sussex are nowhere to be found.

And it sounds like she could use their support more than ever.

Oprah Is A Staunch Supporter Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

From the beginning, one of the few people to unquestionably support Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in all their endeavors has been none other than Oprah Winfrey.

As one of the few A-list celebrities to publicly throw her support behind the Duke & Duchess of Sussex when they decided to step down as senior royals, Winfrey’s voice is one of the few that has risen above the constant din of negative press surrounding the couple.

Additionally, Dame Helen Mirren called her a “fantastic addition” to the royal family, while Bette Midler hoped that Meghan Markle would “bankrupt them all“. Understandably so, because Markle was hounded and bullied mercilessly like her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana of Wales.

Family friend Elton John has also been a vocal supporter of the couple, and Lili Reinhart of Riverdale is one of the few of the younger generation to speak up in support of Meghan & Harry.

But where is everyone else?

Tyler Perry Fumbled The Ball

Recently, Tyler Perry had the perfect opportunity to defend Meghan Markle against further negative press — and instead, engaged in tomfoolery while pretending to “lose the connection.”

What a clown move.

George and Amal Clooney, however, have gone oddly silent about her — even after they were guests at her wedding. The same, too, goes for Serena Williams. Obviously, she fell out with her former bestie Jessica Mulroney — and that was for a good reason.

And then there are some celebrities like Wendy Williams, who lead questionable lives to begin with, that openly and actively criticize the Duchess for everything she does (but are oddly silent about Prince Andrew’s dalliances with little girls thanks to Jeffrey Epstein).

So the question begs itself: at a time when Meghan Markle clearly needs the celebrity support, where are all the big names to help her out?

