Meghan Markle Won’t Quit Talking About the Election – And I’m Thrilled

Meghan Markle said that she won’t stop talking about the upcoming presidential election.

However, she’s made clear that she won’t be choosing a candidate.

And there’s nothing in British law that is stopping her from doing so.

Meghan Markle cannot be silenced.

Through her actions, the Duchess of Sussex has made clear she will not remain silent about the upcoming American election. This, despite the best efforts of her haters.

And I, for one, couldn’t be more thrilled — especially since there’s absolutely nothing in British law that forbids her, or anyone else in the royal family, from getting involved in politics.

Meghan Markle Isn’t Breaking Any British Laws — So She Doesn’t Deserve To Get Stripped Of Her Title

Much ado has been made about the fact that Meghan Markle should be stripped of her title as the Duchess of Sussex because she spoke during a When We All Vote initiative.

One of the biggest cheerleaders for this lunacy is none other than Trump supporter, and British gutter press gadfly, Piers Morgan, who still can’t seem to get over the fact that the Duchess turned him down for a date back in 2015.

But Piers Morgan can stay mad because, despite his spittle-filled pontifications to the contrary, there is absolutely nothing in British law that forbids Meghan Markle — or any other member of the royal family — from getting involved in politics.

There are, however, some caveats to that statement — as The Sun explains:

It may surprise you that all royals are able to vote but chooses not to. The Royal Family are expected to be above politics and as such voluntarily refrain from casting votes. Everyone in the line of succession needs to remain politically neutral. The Queen remaining neutral is beneficial to MPs because, no matter which political party holds the majority in parliament, it is considered Her Majesty’s government. In purely legal terms, the Queen is perfectly entitled to vote if she wanted to as it would be against Article 39 of the European Union’s Charter Of Fundamental Rights to stop her.

Put simply: when it comes to British politics, it is against the law to stop a member of the British royal family from voting. They choose to stay out of politics — though they don’t have to — because, in the end, no matter who’s in charge, they’re under the Queen’s rule. (The same is not true in America, where presidential candidates are often seen casting their votes.)

The video, below, explains the laws of the British royal family, and politics, in more detail.

There is also nothing — absolutely nothing — in British law that stops an American (like Meghan Markle) from speaking out about her own country’s elections.

But She’s Not Choosing A Side

That said, Meghan Markle has made clear that she’s not going to be choosing a candidate this year. While I, personally, disagree with that stance, I can understand why she would take it. She’s already got rage-filled haters waiting at the ready for her to merely breathe before they start frothing at the mouth again — why continue to poke that proverbial deranged bear?

I’m also noticing that while people are screaming for Meghan Markle to be all but flayed alive for telling Americans to vote, they had no problem giving Prince William a GQ Magazine cover that all but fell over itself because the future King of England wanted to “talk politics.” These people also said that Prince William and Kate Middleton were “brave” for stepping into the political arena, and encouraged Prince William to actually share more of his political ideas “and not be afraid.”

And let’s not even discuss Prince Charles’ Black Spider memos, nor Queen Elizabeth’s attempt to put her finger on the Scottish referendum scale.

Anyone who has a problem with Meghan Markle and her comments about voting need to ask themselves why it’s such a big deal that a Black American woman — and the Duchess of Sussex — has a voice, and isn’t afraid to use it.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.