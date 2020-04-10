Meghan Markle Is a ‘Shapeshifter’ – And I’m Scared Prince Harry Can’t Keep Up

Meghan Markle is reportedly adapting seamlessly to her new Hollywood lifestyle – and a whole lot better than Prince Harry is adjusting.

“Simply Harry” is simply homesick; he misses his family.

A Toronto gossip columnist referred to Meghan as a “shapeshifter” who is a pro at reinventing herself. Can Harry keep up?

I think it’s long been established that Meghan Markle had a plan from the very beginning to cash in on the royal reputation.

Granted, many of her deluded fans still refuse to see it, but her plan to become some sort of weird Hollywood royalty has been evident for quite some time.

Hollywood hasn’t been quite as kind to Harry as it has been to Meghan

If the reports are true, it seems that Meghan Markle has adapted to life in Los Angeles a lot better than Harry has.

Meghan has an advantage. She’s had exposure to the celebrity lifestyle in that part of the world, although when she was last there, she was a Z-lister. Most Hollywood gossip writers would have struggled to pick the former “briefcase babe” out a lineup.

For Prince Harry, this lifestyle is a complete change from what he’s used to.

You get the feeling that the prince initially saw this move as a holiday of sorts. He’s always been fascinated by movie stars and celebrities. But like all pleasant holidays, you eventually yearn for a return to the life you know.

Meghan Markle is a ‘shapeshifter’ who can reinvent herself

Lainey Lui, a former friend of Meghan’s and a Toronto society gossip writer, comments that the former Suits actress has always been very selective about the events she would attend.

Shinan Govani, a freelance celebrity columnist in Toronto, claims that Markle is a “go-getter and shapeshifter” with an ability to reinvent herself whenever needed:

Something that has stayed with me, especially post-Megxit, is that Meghan is no stranger to picking up and reinventing herself.

While this is a skill that Meghan Markle may possess, what about Prince Harry?

Where does he fit into this Hollywood lifestyle?

Harry isn’t anything more than a trophy for Meghan

Look, I love Prince Harry. I’m a massive fan of all the royal family. The actual royal family, that is.

But Harry is a duck out of water in Hollywood. He’s not an actor, he isn’t going to be doing voice-over work, and I’d wager that he’ll feel pretty out of place among the sociopaths and shallow people you find in the upper-class social circles on the West Coast.

The initial novelty of having dinner with people he’s seen in the movies will soon wear thin. At which point he’ll be longing for the life that he’s known for so long.

He’s a spare part out there, where his only use is to provide a royal reputation for his talentless wife to exploit for personal gain.

“Hollywood Harry” will soon become “House Husband Harry,” and his role will grow much less glitzy. Stay at home, clean the dishes, make the bed, and look after the baby.

Meghan Markle will be busy strutting on red carpets and fraternizing with the stars, all thanks to Harry’s family reputation and armed security paid for by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

As hard as it is for me to say it, Prince Harry has been made to look a gullible simpleton. He’s an embarrassment to the royal family.

