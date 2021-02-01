Marilyn Manson Has Been ‘Hinting’ at His Disturbing Behavior for Years

Marilyn Manson has been dropping not-so-subtle hints about his behavior for years. | Source: Jack Fordyce / Shutterstock.com

This is an opinion.

Actress Evan Rachel Wood just named Marilyn Manson as her abuser.

She’s the latest of several women to come out against the former rockstar.

Despite these recent ‘revelations,’ Manson has been slipping these secrets out for years. Why haven’t we been listening?

Marilyn Manson doesn’t just play a troubled rockstar on TV. He’s actually living it.

Just ask Evan Rachel Wood. The Westworld star just came out and named Manson as abusive, violent, and sexually deviant. Her courage has finally lifted the veil, once and for all, on this man.

But his dark side was far from a secret. Besides allegations from other women, Manson has been putting his violent behavior on full display for years.

What has kept us from seeing these truths all along?

Evan Rachel Wood Comes Out

Evan Rachel Wood plays a humanoid robot on Westworld. On Monday, February 1st, she was a full, vulnerable human being.

Wood made an Instagram post naming her abuser that she’s hinted at in previous interviews. In 2016, she told Rolling Stone that she had experienced ‘physical, psychological, sexual’ abuse.

To clear up any confusion, she dropped his stage name (Marilyn Manson) and his government name (Brian Warner).

Wood claims she was “groomed,” “brainwashed,” “horrifically abused,” and “manipulated.” She called him a “dangerous man” who she feared would retaliate and blackmail her if she came out.

The grooming likely started before the two started dating around 2007, when Manson was 38 and Wood was 19.

They met on the set of a horror film Manson was making at the time. During that time, he painted a watercolor of the teenager.

Here was her response:

It came as kind of a shock. I was beyond flattered.

What hasn’t come as a shock are Wood’s accusations.

The most shocking part of this story should be, as Wood puts it, the “many industries that enabled him.”

Marilyn Manson Was Not Good at Keeping Secrets

Sadly, for many of us, this isn’t really news. Obviously, one look at Manson or one listen to his music might raise your spidey sense that something is off.

But he’s gone further than that to tell us, fairly blatantly, that he’s not a safe person.

In a 2009 interview with Spin, Manson said

I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer.

In that same interview, he explains the inspiration for the song “Devour”:

That song is about when someone said to me, “Okay, I want to be with you until I die.” And then they gave up. I was at the point in my life where I was like, “Okay, let’s die, but I tell you what, I’m going to kill you first, because I don’t trust you.”

Check out the song below:

If that weren’t enough, he said he cut himself 158 times–once for each time he tried to call Wood.

Yikes.

Some might say those are red flags.

Why Were People Okay With This?

We can’t blame Spin for Marilyn Manson’s answers, but it seems strange that the interview had a light-hearted tone. In the description, the interview is described as “wildly entertaining,” when it was actually “wildly disturbing.”

But worse than Spin is Manson’s ‘team.’

Likely comprised of managers, agents, and PR people: his team is like the janitor that follows Manson around, cleaning up his mess.

They spoke with Metal Hammer in 2020 to justify Manson’s previously mentioned comments.

The comments in Spin where Manson had a fantasy of using a sledgehammer on Evan and he cut himself 158 times was obviously a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account. The fact that Evan and Manson got engaged six months after this interview would indicate that no one took this story literally.

When responding to direct questions that implicated his behavior toward Wood, his team said there were “also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson.”

You don’t say. A teenager who was flattered and groomed by a rockstar had positive things to say about him at one point? I guess the pages of accusations against Marilyn Manson, including a 2011 police report against him involving sex crimes, mean nothing!

A teenager was once infatuated by a rockstar!

The sad truth is that we know Marilyn Manson is broken. But why have so many people within the music industry tried to justify his behavior?

Manson may never recover from the fallout of his actions, but his ‘team’ will likely continue operating without integrity for years to come. The media will continue enabling troubled souls as long as they get them the clicks.

At least we have people like Evan Rachel Wood who are willing to give the world her full truth.

