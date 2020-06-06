Kourtney K is Aware – And I Fear She’s the Only ‘Woke’ Kardashian Sister

Kourtney Kardashian said that she will teach her children about their ‘white privilege.’

She also posted links to black-owned businesses on the front page of her company, Poosh’s, website.

She just might be the most “woke” Kardashian sister.

Kourtney Kardashian is checking herself and her white privilege at the door.

According to the oldest Kardashian, she’s teaching her children about their ‘white privilege’ in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

She’s also putting up links to black-owned business on Poosh’s front page, driving traffic, and (hopefully) dollars to black creators courtesy of her high-traffic site.

Could it be that she’s the most ‘woke’ Kardashian of all? Stranger things have happened.

Kourtney Kardashian Knows She’s Privileged

In a recent Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she’s taking extra measures to teach her children about their white privilege.

In addition to sharing educational resources with her fans about how they can help combat racism, Kardashian said that she had an ‘extra responsibility’ to teach her three children (with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick) about their inherent advantages in life.

As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together. I’ve felt like I’ve always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person. For the rest of my note on Things I Teach My Children, go to poosh.com

A quick visit to Poosh reveals several amazing things. For one, Kourtney Kardashian made all of these resources available on her front page, which garners the most traffic.

One post features a “reading list” of books to read to “educate yourself” about the dangers of racism. Within that same post, there’s a link to Black-owned businesses to patronize. Another post reveals how Kourtney Kardashian educates her children about racism, and white privilege, in a way their young minds can understand. And still another post reveals how Poosh pledges to do better as a whole, and more specifically, by their Black employees.

She’s Done More Than Either Of Her Sisters

Granted, when we say that Kourtney Kardashian is the most “woke” of the three Kardashian sisters, that isn’t saying much. The bar is set really low for this family, to begin with.

Nevertheless, it’s interesting to note that Khloe Kardashian’s efforts to be ‘woke’ fell horrifically flat. Of course, that’s also because ‘Khlogre’ (as her critics call her) has a history of being abusive to black women and stealing from black creators.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is faring no better. Even though she’s been hogging the spotlight in cases involving clemency for Black inmates, it’s actually thanks to the work of two Black women attorneys — Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody — that unjustly incarcerated Black men and women have received clemency. Meanwhile, as her husband Kanye West continues his great awakening from the MAGA cult, donating millions of dollars to the Black Lives Matter movement, she is reportedly “on the other side” of the debate.

As low as the bar may be set, it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is, indeed, the most ‘woke’ Kardashian sister.

