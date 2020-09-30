Katie Porter Obliterates Price-Gouging CEO – Watch Her Greatest Hits

Katie Porter was trending today on Twitter.

A clip of eviscerating a pharmaceutical CEO spread gloriously throughout the internet.

Porter has been calling out ‘the Man’ for years, and we’ve compiled her greatest hits.

The world needs more Katie Porter.

After watching Donald Trump’s blown fuses and Joe Biden’s faulty wiring during last night’s debates, we could all use a nice clip of a bad guy squirming. And Porter is no Chris Wallace.

She doesn’t let her victims off the hook like the hapless debate moderator.

Katie Porter Has Her Markers Ready

Congresswoman Porter has been known to hold her targets up to the flames, and today was no exception. Check out the full clip of Porter embarrassing big pharma executive Mark Alles:

Half a million dollars. That's the bonus a Big Pharma CEO got for hiking the price of ONE cancer treatment drug. How many patients lost their lives because they couldn't afford this medicine? Here's our conversation: pic.twitter.com/mkke6y9tnw — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) September 30, 2020

Alles was the CEO of Celgene, which is the creator of the cancer drug Revlimid. As Porter furiously outlined with her marker, the drug more than tripled in cost since 2005 without gaining any effectiveness.

Porter asked:

Did the drugs start to work faster? Were there fewer side effects? How did you change the formula or production of Revlimid to justify this price increase?

After Alles tried to slither out of the question, Porter backed him into a corner, asking if a pill from 2005 would be any different than a pill today.

Alles admitted:

The pill, the manufacturing for it would be the same.

Alles hiked the price without increasing the value. However, the price-hike did increase the value of his own paycheck.

Porter got him to admit that not only did the price hike directly increase his $13 million salary, but it also netted him a $500,000 bonus.

Alles looked like he could’ve used some drugs, like anti-depressants, after she was finished with him. But this isn’t the first time she’s gloriously spoken truth to power.

Bankers, and Creditors, and Billionaires, Oh My! – Watch Porter’s Greatest Hits

We’re lucky to have competent people like Katie Porter on our side. During the height of the initial coronavirus outbreak in March, she pressed CDC Director Robert Redfield into providing free COVID-19 testing.

Check out the video below:

And how could we forget the time she mothered Mark Zuckerberg before completely “sonning” him. She highlighted Zuckerberg’s disgraceful privacy policies and then slammed him for Facebook’s terrible treatment of its employees.

Then there was the time she torched Wells Fargo CEO, Charles Scharf. She explained that one in three bank tellers in America need financial assistance funded by taxpayers, while Wells Fargo was raking in $20 billion in profits.

It was almost as sweet as the time she caught Equifax CEO Mark Begor in a logic trap while grilling him about a data breach:

Katie Porter exhibits the type of intelligence and morality we need in the highest political offices.

Hopefully, someday we’ll get it.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.