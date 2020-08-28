Jared Kushner’s Harvard Classmate Shuts Him Down after NBA Remarks

Jared Kushner shared his unsolicited opinion about the NBA strike with the world.

In his comment, Kushner snidely derided the NBA players for being ‘rich.’

That prompted Professor Chanda Prescod-Weinstein to give him a verbal beatdown — one he’d been begging for since 2016.

Jared Kushner still hasn’t learned that it costs nothing to stay quiet.

But I’ll bet he learned now.

After the unqualified White House aide made an equally unqualified comment about the NBA strike, Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein — Kushner’s former Harvard classmate — delivered a metaphorical two-piece and a biscuit right to his front door.

And I couldn’t be more thrilled.

Jared Kushner Thinks His Opinion Counts, And It’s Adorable

By virtue of his rich father, who served Federal prison time for his underhanded schemes, Jared Kushner was able to buy his way into the upper echelons of American society. He’s certainly lucky that happened because it’s not like he has other talents to offer the world.

Well, other than trying to unleash a deadly pandemic that targeted so-called “blue states” to tip the election in his father-in-law’s favor.

Kushner’s creepy wannabe Thanos cosplay aside, he mistakenly believed his opinion about the NBA protest for racial justice holds some weight.

While this comment was met with the usual derision from the usual suspects, Kushner’s former college classmate happened to be paying attention, and it so happened she had some time today.

“Which One Of Us Knows About Earning Our Position In Life, Jared?”

Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein is a Harvard-educated professor at the University of New Hampshire, a theoretical physicist, and a columnist for The New Scientist.

She also happens to be the former classmate of one Jared Kushner.

And Thursday happened to be Kushner’s lucky day for a cosmic beatdown of epic proportions. Behold, the artwork:

Ouch.

One hopes Kushner has learned — even if he hasn’t learned any other day prior to this. But, better late than never.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.