James Corden Is About To Get The ‘Cancel Ellen DeGeneres’ Treatment

James Corden is about to get the Ellen DeGeneres treatment.

After years of reportedly having one of the worst attitudes in the industry, it looks like he’s finally about to be exposed.

But Ricky Gervais called him out years ago for this bad behavior.

James Corden is about to get canceled.

According to new reports, the late-night talk show host — who has an image of being a “nice guy” in the industry — actually has one of the worst reputations in Hollywood.

And while he’s been called out about it for years — specifically by the likes of Ricky Gervais — these latest reports suggest that Corden’s about to be on the proverbial ropes like Ellen DeGeneres was, and this news comes not a moment too soon.

Remember When James Corden Did A Reddit AMA & It Backfired?

A few years ago, James Corden, bless his heart, really thought he was going to go on Reddit and do an AMA (Ask Me Anything) to promote “Carpool Karaoke.”

It didn’t quite work out the way he thought it would, as The Daily Mail reports:

The plan massively backfired when James, 40, was attacked by fans on the thread, who called him names such as ‘rude, a**hole c***’ and asked when former host Craig Ferguson would be returning to replace him on The Late Late Show. It appears as though James was only able to answer three questions before he and his team bowed out of the conversation as he was brutally roasted with more than 700 comments, most of which were negative.

This isn’t the first time that James Corden was dragged for filth, of course. Ricky Gervais — who is known for his equal opportunity roasting — previously roasted the sometime actor in one of his routines. Listen to Gervais roast Corden — who is considered his longtime rival — in the video below.

Now Eric Andre Is Calling For His Head

In a recent interview, actor & comedian Eric Andre had plenty of harsh words for both Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden. Andre said that neither DeGeneres nor Corden are “nice,” and in fact, Corden in particular is “f**ked” if cancel culture comes for him.

In fairness to Corden, however, he previously admitted that he behaved badly in the past. He blamed the sudden rush of fame for his bad behavior.

But the best apology is changed behavior — and it doesn’t look like James Corden has done that.

