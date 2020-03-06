It’s Not Crazy to Say Trump Critics Are ‘Rooting for Coronavirus’

Conservative media in the U.S. have been attacking Democrats and media outlets such as CNN and the New York Times for using the coronavirus to bring down President Trump.

Peter Hegseth of Fox & Friends Weekends claims that “they’re rooting for the coronavirus to spread.”

It sounds paranoid, but given how low U.S. politics have sunk, is it really that crazy a theory?

Fox News host Peter Hegseth is the latest paranoid right-wing media personality to claim that the Democrats and the liberal media are using the coronavirus to bring down President Donald Trump:

You start to feel, you really do, watch the Democrats, watch the media, you start to feel like they’re rooting for coronavirus to spread.

Wow, how crazy is this guy? (Maybe a little crazy.)

But when it comes to how the left-wing media has treated coronavirus, he does have a point.

Despite the paranoia, there could be something here

I admit I was taken aback somewhat when I saw this New York Times opinion piece by Gail Collins admonishing readers to rename coronavirus the “Trumpvirus.”

I know, the media continuously bashes President Trump. We’ve become so used to it that we hardly even notice anymore.

Could you imagine the uproar if we saw even half of these headlines written about Hillary Clinton? Or Elizabeth Warren?

Feminist groups would ensure there was hell to pay.

It’s “just” Trump, though, and we all know that wealthy white men are always fair game.

What exactly is President Trump guilty of when it comes to coronavirus?

President Trump is guilty of one thing when it comes to the coronavirus situation.

Trying to avoid widespread panic.

But is that really that big a deal? Hell, even Obama was guilty of that during his time in office.

What’s the issue with a president or head of state of any country doing what they can to maintain calm in the face of a crisis? As long as they are trying to deal with the coronavirus behind closed doors, then I don’t see the problem.

That’s the U.K.’s strategy, and China and Japan are even more guilty. In fact, the Prime Minister of Japan had been absent from the public eye for weeks.

Imagine if Trump had done that!

Honestly, what’s the alternative? Lay out the hard facts to a panic-prone public? We live in a world where people need “safe spaces” to deal with life’s everyday frustrations.

It says more about Trump’s opponents that they’re willing to use this situation as a weapon

You’d hope that in times of crisis – ones that involve life-and-death – politicians and media pundits alike would set aside their petty differences.

We probably should have known better. And don’t get me wrong, this is a two-way street. Pro-Trump talking heads are intentionally downplaying the coronavirus to a ridiculous level.

No different than a common cold? Really?

I’d have a whole lot more respect for media outlets like the New York Times if they recognized the coronavirus issue for what it is and set aside their political allegiances for at least one news cycle.

But then again, that would mean not hammering President Trump, and we know that’s simply not an option for some people.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.