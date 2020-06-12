I’m Glad Khloe Kardashian is Rewinding Time For Her Toxic Romance

Khloe Kardashian was spotted getting “cozy” with Tristan Thompson at a birthday party.

This strongly suggests that the toxic couple will soon be reuniting.

Whether their reunion is real, just for the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” cameras, or they never split in the first place, they deserve one another.

Khloe Kardashian wants that old thing back.

According to recent reports, Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, were “getting cozy” at a mutual friend’s birthday party. And although it wasn’t outright stated, the implication was, of course, that the duo will soon be reunited and it feels so good.

Barf.

If this is true, there’s a reason Kardashian and Thompson are reuniting: because no one else wants to deal with their mess.

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are A Match Made In Hell

Let’s go back to 2016, back when Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were first spotted together when an intrepid paparazzo snapped the duo leaving the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles.

And this was, of course, filmed for “Keeping Up With Kardashians,” because God forbid the Kardashians go anywhere without a camera.

At the time, we all thought it was sweet that the youngest Kardashian sister found a new love. Of course, what we were all unaware of was while Kardashian and Thompson were gallivanting off to Cabo together and making things “Instagram official,” Thompson’s ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was heavily pregnant with her son by Thompson (she would ultimately give birth to Prince Oliver in December 2016, six weeks after Kardashian and Thompson sunned their buns on a Mexican beach).

In fact, court documents would later allege that Kardashian “stole” Thompson away from Craig and blindsided her with the cheating (a claim Kardashian denied, saying that Thompson “never left anyone for me“).

Another Jordan would later come into the picture and be the target of Khloe Kardashian’s histrionic rage — but that, of course, came after the birth of baby True Thompson. According to Kardashian, Jordyn Woods — a sometime Kardashian/Jenner family friend — seduced Thompson and tried to wreck Kardashian’s happy home back in February 2019. Kardashian took to Twitter to excoriate Woods with this claim, claiming that Woods was the reason “her family broke up.” (The theatrics!)

Woods would eventually go on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s “Red Table Talk” to clear her name, but Khloe Kardashian continued to dogpile on Woods until black women finally began calling her out for her bullying.

By then, Kardashian and Thompson had broken up, and the “value” of Kardashian’s name began declining in kind.

These Two Hot Messes Deserve Each Other

This is not to say, of course, that Tristan Thompson is a saint on Earth. He’s a well-known serial cheater — and this was long before the Jordyn Woods saga played out on social media.

And, in addition to (most likely) cheating on Craig with Kardashian — and let’s be real: even if Thompson and Craig had already split up by the time he started with Khloe Kardashian, the optics are trash, to say the least — he’s been acting like a thirsty bird on his baby mama’s social media pages, openly flirting with her and encouraging her bad behavior.

Yes, we’ve previously said that Khloe Kardashian is making a plum fool of herself for her baby daddy, but he certainly played a role in the foolishness, too. For instance, why were these two quarantining together at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic? Somehow, it’s hard to believe that these two lost that loving feeling, despite Kardashian’s claim to the contrary.

There’s also the possibility that this “break up just to make up” mess was all a storyline for the latest season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” because again, God forbid the Kardashians go anywhere without a camera.

Whatever the reason, the season, or the root cause, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson deserve one another — if for no other reason than the fact that no one with a half a brain would want to deal with this drama from either one of these hot messes for an extended period of time.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.