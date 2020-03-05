Here’s Everything We Know About HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Series

HBO is adapting hit PlayStation game The Last of Us into a TV show.

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are writing the series.

The adaptation will follow the events of the first game with the door open for additional content linked to the sequel.

HBO announced today it is working on a TV adaptation of The Last of Us, the breakout video game from Naughty Dog.

HBO ‘The Last of Us’ Series In The Works

Craig Mazin, famed for penning the critically-acclaimed Chernobyl HBO series, is teaming up with Neil Druckmann – the creator of the game – to write and produce the series based on the hit 2013 PlayStation title.

Advertisement

An exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter confirms the project will focus on the events of the first game, with the door open to feature additional content from the upcoming sequel further down the line.

In the same report, Mazin explains his admiration for Druckmann as “the finest storyteller working in the video game medium” and his affinity with the game.

He says:

Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil. Advertisement

Game of Thrones and Chernobyl Executive Producer Involved

Carolyn Strauss of Game of Thrones and Chernobyl fame will executive produce the project. Developer Naughty Dog’s president, Evan Wells, also joins as executive producer. HBO will develop the series alongside Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions.

As of writing, there’s no firm indication of when we can expect the series to air.

In a tweet sharing the news, Druckmann pointed out that The Last of Us Part 2 would take precedence until the game releases on May 29. It’s unclear how far Druckmann and Mazin are into the writing process, or whether they’ve even started.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.