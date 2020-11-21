George Clooney Gifted $14 Million to His Friends — So What?

George Clooney revealed that he gifted a million dollars to each of his 14 of his closest friends.

Twitter, naturally, gave him a backlash.

But the question remains: what, really, is the big deal?

George Clooney is a generous man.

So much so, in fact, that he just gave away $14 million in total — $1 million each to his closest friends.

And while this has caused much controversy amongst social media users, the bigger question is, why is it such a big deal in the first place?

George Clooney is Generous With His Money

In an interview with GQ Magazine, George Clooney revealed that he gifted 14 of his closest friends with a million dollars each.

And I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I’ve gotten to see because of them. And I said, ‘How do you repay people like that?’ And I said, ‘Oh, well: How about a million bucks?’ And the fun part about it was: That was the 27th, the 28th of September. A year later, on the 27th of September, just by happenstance, was the day I got married.

That’s nothing if not a generous gift — but don’t tell Twitter that.

Who’s Really To Blame?

As George Clooney revealed in the GQ interview, he didn’t just selfishly give away money with no concern for anything else. He revealed that he’s been generous with his time and money, especially when it comes to charity work (which has earned him backlash from the “right” side of the political aisle).

But even if he wanted to spend the rest of his days hobnobbing with British royalty, so what? He’s worked hard and earned the right to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

If you really want to hold someone responsible for the ills that plague our society (homeless people, disgustingly low wages, unemployment), don’t look to a retired actor for answers. Look, instead, to the politicians you elected into office that were put there to solve these problems…and never did.

