George Clooney Gifted $14 Million to His Friends — So What?

Much ado is being made about the fact that George Clooney gifted $14 million to his friends. But the question is, why?
  • Published: 4 hours ago
George Clooney
George Clooney is a generous man and that isn't a controversial thing. | Source: Shutterstock.com
  • George Clooney revealed that he gifted a million dollars to each of his 14 of his closest friends.
  • Twitter, naturally, gave him a backlash.
  • But the question remains: what, really, is the big deal?

George Clooney is a generous man.

So much so, in fact, that he just gave away $14 million in total — $1 million each to his closest friends.

And while this has caused much controversy amongst social media users, the bigger question is, why is it such a big deal in the first place?

George Clooney is Generous With His Money

In an interview with GQ Magazine, George Clooney revealed that he gifted 14 of his closest friends with a million dollars each.

And I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I’ve gotten to see because of them. And I said, ‘How do you repay people like that?’ And I said, ‘Oh, well: How about a million bucks?’ And the fun part about it was: That was the 27th, the 28th of September. A year later, on the 27th of September, just by happenstance, was the day I got married.

That’s nothing if not a generous gift — but don’t tell Twitter that.

Yes, it’s true that we should think about homeless people. But why is it necessary for George Clooney to do so? | Source: Twitter
George Clooney
This is not an indictment of how ANY celebrity chooses to spend his or her money. This is an indictment of the government, who should be providing equitable pay to teachers. | Source: Twitter
George Clooney
Once again, is this Clooney’s problem, or the government’s? | Source: Twitter

Who’s Really To Blame?

As George Clooney revealed in the GQ interview, he didn’t just selfishly give away money with no concern for anything else. He revealed that he’s been generous with his time and money, especially when it comes to charity work (which has earned him backlash from the “right” side of the political aisle).

But even if he wanted to spend the rest of his days hobnobbing with British royaltyso what? He’s worked hard and earned the right to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

If you really want to hold someone responsible for the ills that plague our society (homeless people, disgustingly low wages, unemployment), don’t look to a retired actor for answers. Look, instead, to the politicians you elected into office that were put there to solve these problems…and never did.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 10 seconds ago
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email. Visit her LinkedIn profile here.
  • George Clooney
