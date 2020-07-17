Home Gaming Dr Disrespect Threatens Twitch Lawsuit – And That’s a Can of Worms

Dr Disrespect Threatens Twitch Lawsuit – And That’s a Can of Worms

Jasmine Henry @jasminetwts
July 17, 2020 8:01 AM UTC
Banned Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect confirms he's looking at legal action against the platform, having a huge effect on how it does things.
Posted in: Gaming

Dr Disrespect, Twitchs most-popular and now-banned streamer, is considering taking legal action against the streaming giant. | Source: Wikimedia/PUBG n8bit

  • Dr Disrespect confirms he is looking at pursuing legal action against Twitch.
  • The live streaming platform banned Dr Disrespect in June, after signing a two-year contract with the streamer back in March.
  • A potential lawsuit could have a huge effect on Twitch and the way that it administers and details streamer bans.

In several interviews today, banned Twitch streamer Dr Disrespect broke his silence, discussing his ban with the media. The interviews follow fresh speculation about Dr Disrespect’s next move and the cause of his surprising ban from the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Dr Disrespect Threatens Legal Action Against Twitch

Dr Disrespect first claimed he’s unaware why Twitch banned him in late June and continues to do so. Source: Twitter

The streamer’s interview with PC Gamer was one more revealing than the others. Dr Disrespect, real name Herschel Beam, stated:

We are considering taking legal action [against Twitch].

The reason for Dr Disrespect’s Twitch ban has been one of the most widely talked games industry topics of the last two weeks. The streamer has said that Twitch hasn’t told him why he was banned. He told PC Gamer that “honestly, we just don’t know” when he will get an answer.

Without seeing any legal documentation, it’s unclear what the basis of Dr Disrespect’s lawsuit against Twitch could be. The streamer signed a contract with Twitch in March, in a deal that was rumored to make him millions of dollars every year. The lawsuit may argue that Twitch has failed to honor the terms of that deal or that the platform is in the wrong for failing to provide Dr Disrespect for a reason for the ban.

Dr Disrespect Shows Twitch’s Ban Failings

Financially, Twitch is more than capable of handling a payout to settle this lawsuit. The streaming platform is owned by Amazon, one of the world’s most valuable companies whose CEO and founder Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest man.

This could force Twitch to make serious changes to the way that it administers bans. Twitch has long been criticized for the inconsistent way that it administers bans and has been accused of giving streamers like Alinity preferable treatment.

Other streamers say that they have been banned or suspended despite following Twitch rules. The platform has made some changes and in April, Twitch revealed a new policy on nude content.

This isn’t a complete solution though, as the Dr Disrespect ban shows. By failing to disclose the reason for the Dr Disrespect ban, Twitch has allowed conspiracy theories to proliferate. Some are harmless like those that suggest Dr Disrespect is moving platforms. Others are more harmful, suggesting that other streamers are somehow “in” on it, opening them up to abuse and harassment.

Many may say that Twitch is under no obligation to confirm why a streamer has been banned. If the ban is due to an ongoing criminal case, then this cannot be helped. It is frustrating to see that Dr Disrespect himself hasn’t been told why he was banned and Twitch may have to become more open if a lawsuit is filed.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

More of: Dr DisrespectTwitch
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Jasmine Henry @jasminetwts

Jasmine is a technology and pop culture writer from the UK. Reach her at jstationx.com and via email at [firstname] at jstationx dot com. Visit her website here. Visit her LinkedIn here. Visit her Muck Rack here.

Latest News:

Papa John’s Ex-CEO Defends Goya – And I’m Not the Least Bit Surprised

Ellen DeGeneres’ Terrible 2020 Gets Worse as Divorce Rumors Resurface

Berkshire’s Rumored $5 Billion Trade Is Classic Warren Buffett

Here’s Why Netflix Is Ripe for a Stock Split

Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on $70 Videogames – to Say Nothing At All

Dow Flatlines, Leaving Stocks Trapped in a Shaky Holding Pattern

I Fear Meghan Markle & Princess Diana May Have One Thing in Common

Today’s PlayStation 5 Controller Hands-On May Reveal UI Surprise

Ghost of Tsushima Chopped Pirates to Become PS4’s Samurai Epic

Traders Fear ‘Peaked’ U.S. Tech Stocks Could Freeze 2020 Bull Market

Meghan Markle Has Every Right to Ignore Her Toxic Father

Chelsea Handler’s ‘War Crimes’ Hypocrisy Is Suspiciously Trumpian

Twitter Hack Proves Censoring Trump Isn’t Biggest Fake News Risk

Relax, The Next-Gen Xbox Series X Isn’t Killing Off The Xbox One S

The Dow Tumbled Because Trump’s Election X-Factor Just Vanished

Don't Miss: