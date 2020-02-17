Don’t Doubt Bluepoint’s Valentine Rhyme, or a PS5 Game Remake

Bluepoint Games penned yet another cryptic poem for Valentine’s Day.

The tweet suggests two games are in the works.

Demon’s Souls, The Legend of Dragoon, and Metal Gear Solid remain the most likely candidates.

Sticking with the tradition of penning a poem for each seasonal event, Bluepoint Games delivered for Valentine’s day.

While we’ve known for some time that Bluepoint Games is hard at work on yet another remake destined for the upcoming PlayStation 5, the developer has remained tight-lipped on what game it has its sights set on.

Choosing Not One, but Two

To mark this year’s celebration of love, the Shadow of the Colossus remake developer offered us a fresh rhyme on Twitter that hints at its latest project.

It reads;

Fortunes were read

Destined wind blew

Fallen angel takes aim

Choosing not one, but two

The last line is particularly intriguing. Is Bluepoint hinting at two games in the works? Or two games merged into one? Is the studio possibly alluding to a title with two prominent protagonists?

Given that both players and the press have showered the developer’s back catalog with praise, speculation is rife. Murmurs of a Demon’s Souls remake continue to do the rounds.

Suggestions that cult classic The Legend of Dragoon is receiving the remake treatment have also gathered steam thanks to the wording of previous seasonal tweets. Onlookers who’ve parsed Bluepoint Games’ tweets have also mentioned Metal Gear Solid as a possible candidate.

Bluepoint Games Must Be Enjoying This

As it stands, we are none the wiser. A recent website revamp included a blurb that touts the project as the largest undertaken by Bluepoint Games to date;

Our latest project is the largest in our history and aims to define the visual benchmark for the next generation of gaming hardware.

Bluepoint Games is presumably reveling in this game of cat and mouse. The next appointment is Easter, where we’ll get the next chapter in the developer’s rhyming tease.

Until then, here’s a selection of responses to the Valentine’s Day tweet.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.