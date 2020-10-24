At 40 Years Old, Is Kim Kardashian Finally Ready To Grow Up?

Kim Kardashian just celebrated her 40th birthday. Is she finally ready to grow up and act like the adult she is?
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian turns 40, and she celebrated in an uncharacteristically wholesome way. | Source: Shutterstock.com
  • Kim Kardashian just celebrated her 40th birthday
  • She celebrated, as usual, with a blowout party with her family and friends.
  • But now that she’s a 40-year-old married mother of four, and studying to be a lawyer, is she finally ready to grow up?

Kim Kardashian just turned 40.

In typical Kardashian fashion (look, it rhymes), she celebrated it with a blowout bash featuring her closest family and friends. And that family included her husband, Kanye West, and their four children.

With so much to celebrate, the bigger question remains: is she finally ready to grow up?

Kim Kardashian Had One Last Hurrah

In honor of her 40th birthday — which was shown in an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” — Kim Kardashian performed a choreographed dance, played games, and took the ultimate family photo.

It was cute and — dare we say — wholesome.

You can check out a video clip of the party below.

It truly looks like they all had one last “hurrah” — in part because their show is about to come to an end (which has its own unique charm) and in part because Kim turning 40 truly marks the end of an era.

But the question still remains about whether Kim Kardashian is truly ready to acknowledge that this is the end of an era.

All Grown Up

Much ado has been made about the evolution of her style over the years.

Even further ado has been made about her career change from reality star and socialite to attorney fighting for prison justice reform.

Just recently, in fact, five more people — including former boxer Charles “Duke” Tanner — received clemency thanks to Alice Johnson, whom Kim Kardashian successfully obtained clemency for last year.

So, in fairness to Kim, she’s certainly trying to be an adult, if nothing else.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian can certainly use her celebrity for good when she wants to. She should focus more on that instead of frivolous pursuits. | Source: Twitter

Growing up is never easy — and growing up in front of a camera is doubly hard. But it’s long overdue for Kim Kardashian — and if she pulls it off, we couldn’t be more proud.

