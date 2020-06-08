In a recent interview, Sophie Wessex highlighted why both she and Kate Middleton were able to adapt to royal life a lot easier than Meghan Markle. | Source: REUTERS/Toby Melville

June 8, 2020 6:10 PM UTC

This Royal Family Member Just Confirmed All Our Meghan Markle Suspicions

We've long known that Meghan Markle struggled with royal life. Sophie Wessex has given us an insight into the reasons why.
Author: Aubrey Hansen
  • It’s no picnic being a member of the British royal family.
  • Meghan Markle admitted to finding it tough to settle into royal life.
  • Sophie Wessex is a terrific example of how the adjustment to royal life can be made with hard work and dedication.

Longtime fans of the British royal family will know that Sophie Wessex isn’t one for the spotlight, and when she’s got something to say, it’s usually worth listening to. Her recent comments on Meghan Markle speak volumes about life in the royal family.

They also confirm what many of us knew all along.

Meghan Markle claims she had problems adjusting to royal life

OK, I know that Meghan Markle fans love to pin her failure to adapt to royal life on everyone except the Duchess of Sussex herself.

It was the fault of the media. Of racists. Of the racist media! Yeah, we get it. Poor old Meghan is completely faultless in this whole situation.

Meghan Markle fans should listen to what Sophie Wessex has to say, rather than resorting to bullying tactics. | Source: Twitter

With that said, let’s bring the discussion back to reality.

In a recent interview, Sophie highlighted why both she and Kate Middleton were able to adapt to royal life a lot easier than Meghan Markle.

A longer courtship provided both women with valuable time to adjust to the lifestyle and all of the pressures that come with it.

Life as a royal isn’t like a Disney cartoon

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Sophie explained that one reason she was able to successfully transition into royal life was that she’d enjoyed a long courtship with her future husband, Prince Edward, before they tied the knot in 1999:

Remember I’d had five years to adjust. For our six-month engagement, I was even staying in Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out.

Sophie first met Prince Edward in 1987, though they didn’t begin dating until after meeting again in 1993.

It was during this period that Sophie began to ease herself into royal life, which included getting to know the Queen, whom she would bond with almost from the beginning.

We can deduce from reports and comments from Sophie herself that she had every intention of grabbing her new royal life and responsibility with both hands and embracing it. This has resulted in Sophie becoming one of the most beloved members of the royal family today.

The same, sadly, cannot be said for Meghan Markle.

I believe that Meghan Markle had Hollywood intentions from the get-go

I know it’s an unpopular opinion, but I don’t think Meghan Markle had any intention of embracing the royal lifestyle. Her main aim was always to get herself a Prince Charming, and whisk him off to the states where she could exploit her newfound royal titles for financial and social gain.

Nothing that has happened since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married has given me pause for thought.

Although her adoring fanbase will cry that the opposite is true, all indications suggest that both Sophie Wessex and Kate Middleton did their best to help Meghan settle into royal life.

This has generally been the case with any new member who marries into the family. Those already living that lifestyle know how tough it can be for a newcomer, and they do their best to help in any way they can.

Sophie had much she could have taught Meghan. | Source: Twitter

Meghan had to put in the work, and the results speak for themselves

Unhappy wives, arguments, and bickering among the royals do no one any favors. Drama reflects poorly on them all, so it makes perfect sense that Meghan Markle was afforded the same considerations and help that those who have come before her have also enjoyed.

Sophie commented:

We all try to help any new member of the family.

That only works if the individual is willing to put in the work and make a proper fist of it, though.

Sophie, just like Kate, tried to help Meghan settle into royal life. | Source: Twitter

Meghan Markle clearly wasn’t up for the challenge. For all its glamor, royal family life is nothing like a Disney cartoon.

She was woefully unprepared – or had no intention of sticking around – despite the best efforts of Sophie and other royal family members.

And yet Sophie Wessex, always the epitome of class, refused to take potshots in her closing remarks on Harry and Meghan’s new life: “I just hope they will be happy.”

Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey

I'm a full-time royal & entertainment commentator at CCN. I've had my opinions and links to my work on the royal family featured by outlets such as The Daily Mail, International Business Times, and The Express. Reach me at aubrey.hansen@ccn.com

