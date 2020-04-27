Think Meghan Markle’s Charitable? This Royal Family Heroine Puts Her to Shame

Meghan Markle fans have been going crazy over “leaked” footage of her delivering food in Los Angeles.

Judging by the response of the Sussex Squad, you’d think that charitable acts weren’t possible within the confines of the royal family.

Meghan’s fans need to acquaint themselves with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

So Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delivered some meals to those in need recently. What? Haven’t you heard? You must have missed the seemingly endless barrage of social media posts by Meghan’s Sussex Squad disciples.

Don’t get me wrong. I applaud anyone who is doing their bit during this coronavirus outbreak. And that includes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

What bothers me was how staged and rehearsed it all seemed to be.

Everything Meghan Markle does is calculated and designed for maximum publicity

This is one of my issues with Meghan Markle. No matter what she does, it always seems to be designed entirely to benefit her and her career.

The recent charity food drive in Los Angeles was no different. The “leaked” security footage of Meghan and Harry in dressed-down “salt of the earth” mode? The “sources” speaking to the media, gushing about how fantastic the couple was?

Come on! It was like a poorly scripted Hallmark movie.

It is possible to carry out charity work without broadcasting it to the world

Meghan Markle fans continue to drone on about how much the “Hollywood Royals” are doing for charity, and how they had to be free of the royal shackles to do so.

I’d like to introduce them to Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

In an excellent piece by Emily Hodgkin, the Express highlights the extent of the charity work that Sophie has been carrying out.

Countess Sophie has been volunteering at a London kitchen, which prepares almost 60,000 meals per week for hospital staff in the city.

Sophie has been volunteering regularly, according to someone who works on the team:

Sophie’s done a fabulous job. She’s got stuck into everything, cooking, prep work, and cleaning. She’s done it privately, without any fanfare, and the staff thinks she’s incredible. The team here is giving everything, and it’s been a real boost to morale.

All without any “leaked” camera footage!

Not only is Sophie quietly going about her business within a London kitchen, but she’s also working at Rhubarb, helping prepare food for NHS workers. Once again, she’s going about her work with little to no fanfare.

Emily Hodgkin points out in her piece that Sophie’s efforts aren’t going entirely unnoticed, as many on Twitter have gone to great lengths to champion the dedication of the busy royal.

Charity isn’t a competition, but it shouldn’t be part of a sneaky Meghan Markle PR campaign

Again, we should commend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for what charitable work they’ve done – and hopefully will do again in the future.

What doesn’t sit right with me is the blatantly planned-out exposure in the media.

It’s these kinds of antics that will always ensure that Meghan Markle – and sadly, Prince Harry by association – will never earn the respect that they crave.

Or maybe they don’t care what we think. So long as we watch their footage and click on their carefully-chosen media, we reward them with what they really want: attention.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.