Taylor Swift Directed ‘The Man’ – But She Didn’t Break Any Glass Ceilings

Taylor Swift fans were expecting the music video for “The Man” to drop on March 8 for International Women’s Day.

Swift just announced a Feb. 27 release. While the earlier date pleased fans, they loved the revelation that it’s “Directed By Taylor Swift.”

But don’t let the hype fool you. She’s not breaking any glass ceilings. Female artists and directors have created tons of music videos.

Taylor Swift fans are all wound up over her latest announcement. In a video posted to Twitter, Swift revealed she’s releasing the much-awaited music video for “The Man” on Thursday morning.

But the words “Directed by Taylor Swift” really riled up fans.

They lit up the announcement and other posts about it, acting like Taylor Swift is breaking some kind of glass ceiling for women in the industry.

Fans Are Loving “Directed By Taylor Swift”

One Swift fan replied:

Is that THE Miss Americana taking that corner office, DIRECTING her life, and MANifesting alpha energy? Yes, I think it is. I’M SO PROUD OF YOU.

Another, “Nikki [hearts] THE MAN IS EVERYTHING [cat with heart eyes],” proclaimed:

DIRECTED BY TAYLOR SWIFT BECAUSE SHE DONT NEED NO MAN. FEARLESS LEADER DAMN RIGHT WE LOVE YOU!

Someone else called it:

legendary behavior #TheManMusicVideo

And Tayluckyone13 says this is proof Taylor’s The Man:

She’s directing the video cause she’s THE MAN periodt!!!

But she’s not stepping into a male-dominated job, or doing anything legendary. If you think Taylor Swift is doing something special, here’s why you need to calm down.

“The Man” Isn’t Breaking Any Glass Ceilings

Female artists have directed their own music videos since long before Taylor Swift got behind the camera to film “The Man.”

Even the quickest of Google searches shows that this list includes Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, and Grimes.

Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Kreayshawn, and Ke$ha directed their own music videos too.

But you don’t have to already be a famous recording artist to direct music videos. The industry is full of wildly successful female directors.

At the age of 22, Karena Evans had already made a name for herself by directing Drake’s music videos for “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What.” Both females and the young have prospered in the music industry.

At the link above are nine more female music video directors. They include Laurieann Gibson, who directed many Lady Gaga music videos.

And Sophie Muller, who has worked with Annie Lennox, No Doubt, Rihanna, Shakira, Gwen Stefani, Maroon 5, Beyonce, Ellie Goulding, and One Direction.

So don’t be taken in by the hype. It’s just more mythology around Taylor Swift’s hollow new branding, just like her foray into electoral politics. Taylor Swift is not the man.

And she’s probably going to be just fine anyways.

