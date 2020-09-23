Noel Gallagher’s Critque of Miley Cyrus Reeks of Hypocrisy

Noel Gallagher slammed Miley Cyrus’ performance of Midnight Sky at the MTV VMAs last month.

He says that America is to blame because “British culture would never sexualize a female.”

He ignored that women are liberated to express themselves how they want to and that women are sexualized in Britain and other cultures outside the US.

The controversial Oasis singer, Noel Gallagher, recalled Miley Cyrus’ MTV VMAs performance last month, where she sang her song Midnight Sky while on a disco wrecking ball.

According to the Daily Star, the 53-year-old had a few notes on her performance as he branded the singer a “godawful woman.”

The Manchester-born singer then blamed America for the sexualization of women, claiming that Britain does not do the same.

He continues:

Even my nine-year-old said, ‘Why is the cameraman just filming her legs?’ Women have been sexualised because of America, British culture would never sexualise a female. This has all come from America – that juvenile, jock, stupid f***king culture.

Not only are women sexualized in Britain, but women like Miley are also entitled to sexualize themselves however they please.

Miley previously said how she feels empowered by her sexuality and finally found herself. She told Elle:

I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for men. They shouldn’t complement themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don’t think that because some guy thinks I’m hot he’s going to buy my record. It doesn’t help me.

Watch Miley Cyrus’ 2020 MTV VMA performance of Midnight Sky below:

Noel Gallagher Faces Backlash From Miley Cyrus Comments

Noel sparked an uproar with fans on Twitter about his sexist comments against Miley Cyrus. Rightly so, fans expressed their anger with Noel and his old-fashioned views.

He Also Refuses to Wear a Mask

As far as ‘setting good examples’ goes, Noel Gallagher also refused to wear a mask.

When quizzed about his actions on the Matt Morgan podcast, he said:

I don’t wear a mask, no. The whole thing is b*****ks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, but you can go down the pub and be surrounded by every other c**t, it’s like well actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs.”

He added:

I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other c**t wearing a mask I’m not going to catch it off them, and if I’ve got it then they’re not going to catch it off me. I think it’s a p***take. There’s no need for it.

Lashing out against coronavirus guidelines is not what the world needs right now. What we need is unity, and Noel is doing is best to destroy it.

