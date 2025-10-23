Private Payments Triumph as Brian Armstrong Hints at Base Upgrade

In 2025, privacy has emerged as a top priority across blockchain ecosystems, where stablecoins are at the heart of an ongoing payments revolution.
At every layer of the blockchain stack, new solutions imbue stablecoins with the kind of privacy protections that have long been absent from on-chain payments. With support from industry leaders like Brian Armstrong, private blockchain transactions are finally having their moment.
In their unencrypted form, on-chain transactions are naturally transparent. At least, that’s the case with the Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks that account for the bulk of stablecoin transactions today.
Whether it’s USDT on Tron or USDC on Ethereum, the on-chain record identifies who sent what to whom. Understandably, this has presented an obstacle to mainstream adoption.
“Life has both a public and a private part, and current blockchains don’t service that at all,” observed Shielded Technologies CEO Eran Barak.
“If I were to use a Bitcoin wallet and go grab coffee, the coffee place now has my address and could look up all my past transactions […] it’s like having Twitter for your bank account,” he told CCN in an interview.
Shielded is among a crop of privacy-focused builders aiming to solve this problem. But it is hardly the only one.
In September, the Ethereum Foundation updated its roadmap to reflect a renewed emphasis on confidential transactions.
Across every major blockchain, L2 builders are designing new ways to hide transaction details from the public record. In the latest example of this trend, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced plans to bring private transactions to Base.
But while established blockchains are embracing new encryption features and privacy layers, they aren’t optimized for private transactions, especially in the world of regulated payments.
Issuers must be able to freeze wallets to comply with international sanctions. Without such anti-money-laundering features, blockchain payments are a non-starter for regulated institutions. If stablecoins are going to compete with incumbent payment rails, full anonymity isn’t an option.
According to Concordium CEO Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, this poses a problem because anonymity, or at least, pseudonymity, is a “core premise” of conventional blockchains.
“There is no world where the FCA or the SEC is just going to wake up one day and go ‘let’s just forget about KYC and AML,’” he told CCN.
Concordium’s approach to this problem is to embed real-world identity at the base layer.
Every account is tied to a verified identity document, while zero-knowledge proofs mean users never have to reveal this information.
Bohrer-Bilowitzki acknowledged that Concordium’s premise may be off-putting for crypto-native users. But he argued that without systems that connect crypto accounts to real-world identities, blockchain payments are never going to achieve mainstream adoption.
Privacy coins already cater to the die-hard cypherpunk contingent. But in most jurisdictions, these solutions hit a wall the moment they encounter regulation.
“ZCash and Monero, they shield the token, but when the regulators looked at it” they balked at the money laundering risk, Barak noted.
“We need to think outside the box in order to protect the metadata, but still have regulatory compliance,” he stressed. “I think that’s where the next generation is going to unlock the potential of blockchains with privacy.”