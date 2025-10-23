Private Payments Triumph as Brian Armstrong Hints at Base Upgrade

Key Takeaways

Privacy has emerged as a top priority for various blockchain projects.

Emerging Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions hide transaction details from the public ledger.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced plans to bring private transactions to Base.

In 2025, privacy has emerged as a top priority across blockchain ecosystems, where stablecoins are at the heart of an ongoing payments revolution.

At every layer of the blockchain stack, new solutions imbue stablecoins with the kind of privacy protections that have long been absent from on-chain payments. With support from industry leaders like Brian Armstrong, private blockchain transactions are finally having their moment.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer Tangem promotions Trusted & Secure Coins 111 Aave

Uniswap

GMX

Pendle

Ondo

Ankr

Fantom

Synthetix

Curve DAO Token

Compound

Maker

THORChain

Stacks

Arweave

Sui

Immutable

Optimism

Arbitrum

VeChain

The Sandbox

Decentraland

Axie Infinity

Render

The Graph

Chiliz

Helium

PAX Gold

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Tether

USD Coin

Solana

XRP

Dogecoin

Cardano

Toncoin

Shiba Inu

Avalanche

TRON

Chainlink

Polygon Matic

Polkadot

Wrapped Bitcoin

Litecoin

Dai

NEAR Protocol

Bitcoin Cash

Monero

Stellar

Cosmos

Filecoin

Ethereum Classic

Aptos

Cronos

Binance USD

Neo

APEcoin

Gala

Theta Network

Wrapped Ethereum

OKB

Pepe

Mantle

First Digital USD

Kaspa

Bittensor

Celestia

XDC Network

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Jupiter

Quant

Worldcoin

PayPal USD

Bonk

Rocket Pool ETH

Flare

Tether Gold

Sei

JITO

JasmyCoin

PancakeSwap

Core

Ethereum Name Service

SushiSwap

1inch Network

Tezos

Algorand

Flow

Trust Wallet Token

KuCoin Token

MultiversX

GateToken

Zcash

IOTA

Basic Attention Token

Enjin Coin

Frax

Ethena

Ethena USDe

Ethena Staked USDe

Kusama

Celo

STEPN

Gemini Dollar

UNUS SED LEO

Internet Computer

EOS

BitTorrent

Mina

Dash

Zilliqa

Casper

TrueUSD

Floki Inu

IoTex

Build'N'Build No result Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Rising Interest in Private Payments

In their unencrypted form, on-chain transactions are naturally transparent. At least, that’s the case with the Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks that account for the bulk of stablecoin transactions today.

Whether it’s USDT on Tron or USDC on Ethereum, the on-chain record identifies who sent what to whom. Understandably, this has presented an obstacle to mainstream adoption.

“Life has both a public and a private part, and current blockchains don’t service that at all,” observed Shielded Technologies CEO Eran Barak. “If I were to use a Bitcoin wallet and go grab coffee, the coffee place now has my address and could look up all my past transactions […] it’s like having Twitter for your bank account,” he told CCN in an interview.

Shielded is among a crop of privacy-focused builders aiming to solve this problem. But it is hardly the only one.

Privacy at Every Layer

In September, the Ethereum Foundation updated its roadmap to reflect a renewed emphasis on confidential transactions.

Across every major blockchain, L2 builders are designing new ways to hide transaction details from the public record. In the latest example of this trend, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced plans to bring private transactions to Base.

But while established blockchains are embracing new encryption features and privacy layers, they aren’t optimized for private transactions, especially in the world of regulated payments.

Blockchain Compliance Challenges

Issuers must be able to freeze wallets to comply with international sanctions. Without such anti-money-laundering features, blockchain payments are a non-starter for regulated institutions. If stablecoins are going to compete with incumbent payment rails, full anonymity isn’t an option.

According to Concordium CEO Boris Bohrer-Bilowitzki, this poses a problem because anonymity, or at least, pseudonymity, is a “core premise” of conventional blockchains.

“There is no world where the FCA or the SEC is just going to wake up one day and go ‘let’s just forget about KYC and AML,’” he told CCN.

Concordium’s approach to this problem is to embed real-world identity at the base layer.

Every account is tied to a verified identity document, while zero-knowledge proofs mean users never have to reveal this information.

From Privacy Coins to Mainstream Payment

Bohrer-Bilowitzki acknowledged that Concordium’s premise may be off-putting for crypto-native users. But he argued that without systems that connect crypto accounts to real-world identities, blockchain payments are never going to achieve mainstream adoption.

Privacy coins already cater to the die-hard cypherpunk contingent. But in most jurisdictions, these solutions hit a wall the moment they encounter regulation.

“ZCash and Monero, they shield the token, but when the regulators looked at it” they balked at the money laundering risk, Barak noted.

“We need to think outside the box in order to protect the metadata, but still have regulatory compliance,” he stressed. “I think that’s where the next generation is going to unlock the potential of blockchains with privacy.”