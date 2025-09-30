Key Takeaways

ChatGPT is bullish on Bitcoin’s price in October, highlighting the token’s strong seasonal track record.

Meanwhile, Grok was more skeptical and warned that breaking records required significant capital inflows.

Bitcoin is holding above key support at $109,000 and trading around $112,000.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is once again at the center of market speculation as traders debate whether October could deliver new all-time highs.

With Bitcoin holding steady above $110,000 and testing resistance near $115,000, optimism is being fueled by institutional accumulation and its strong historical performance during “Uptober.”

The big question remains: could Bitcoin realistically surpass its previous record and set fresh highs before the end of October?

We asked ChatGPT and Grok to find out.

ChatGPT’s Bullish Case for Bitcoin

ChatGPT struck an upbeat tone, citing both structural and seasonal factors.

“October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months — dubbed ‘Uptober’ by traders,” it said. “The combination of institutional demand through ETFs and a macro backdrop increasingly favorable to risk assets suggests Bitcoin has a real shot at breaking to new highs,” it added.

The AI argued that Bitcoin’s unique position as both a hedge and a speculative asset sets it apart from other cryptocurrencies.

“Unlike smaller tokens that rise and fall with hype, Bitcoin benefits from deep liquidity, global recognition, and regulatory clarity through ETF adoption,” it noted. “These dynamics make an October rally especially plausible.”

When asked directly whether new highs were possible this month, ChatGPT was cautiously bullish:

“With market structure tightening, demand at record levels, and October’s bullish history, I believe Bitcoin will not only retest its all-time high but has a strong chance of setting a new one before the month ends,” it said.

Grok’s Skeptical View

Grok, however, was more cautious.

“Every cycle brings October hype,” it said. “But markets rarely deliver exactly when everyone expects. Bitcoin is strong, yes — but to assume it will smash records this month is more hope than analysis.”

The chatbot highlighted structural challenges.

“Breaking all-time highs requires not just optimism but massive capital inflows,” it explained. “Even with ETFs, expecting new highs in October risks ignoring the possibility of deeper consolidation first.” Adding: “Bitcoin has weathered far tougher battles, but October may not be the month for fireworks. Caution beats euphoria.”

CCN’s Market Check

Bitcoin is currently trading at $113,078.35, up 0.6% in the past 24 hours.

After a blistering run earlier in the year, Bitcoin remains in a long-term uptrend, though the immediate outlook is less clear, according to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri.

On Monday, Tahiri noted that if Bitcoin held above $109,000, it would “strengthen the case for another leg higher.”

Ultimately, Tahiri concluded: “October’s prediction is bullish, since Bitcoin will likely regain its footing even if a short-term decline occurs.”

Despite ChatGPT and Grok’s predictions, traders will continue to watch October closely, but whether Bitcoin delivers new highs will depend on various factors.