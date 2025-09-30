Search
News
4 min read

Will Bitcoin Reach New Highs In October? We Asked ChatGPT and Grok

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Bitcoin's potential is at the center of speculation as traders debate whether October could deliver new all-time highs. We asked ChatGPT.

Bitcoin's potential is at the center of speculation as traders debate whether October could deliver new all-time highs. We asked ChatGPT. | Credit: Pexels.

Key Takeaways
  • ChatGPT is bullish on Bitcoin’s price in October, highlighting the token’s strong seasonal track record.
  • Meanwhile, Grok was more skeptical and warned that breaking records required significant capital inflows.
  • Bitcoin is holding above key support at $109,000 and trading around $112,000.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, is once again at the center of market speculation as traders debate whether October could deliver new all-time highs.

With Bitcoin holding steady above $110,000 and testing resistance near $115,000, optimism is being fueled by institutional accumulation and its strong historical performance during “Uptober.”

The big question remains: could Bitcoin realistically surpass its previous record and set fresh highs before the end of October?

We asked ChatGPT and Grok to find out.

ChatGPT’s Bullish Case for Bitcoin

ChatGPT struck an upbeat tone, citing both structural and seasonal factors.

“October has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months — dubbed ‘Uptober’ by traders,” it said.

“The combination of institutional demand through ETFs and a macro backdrop increasingly favorable to risk assets suggests Bitcoin has a real shot at breaking to new highs,” it added.

The AI argued that Bitcoin’s unique position as both a hedge and a speculative asset sets it apart from other cryptocurrencies.

“Unlike smaller tokens that rise and fall with hype, Bitcoin benefits from deep liquidity, global recognition, and regulatory clarity through ETF adoption,” it noted.

“These dynamics make an October rally especially plausible.”

When asked directly whether new highs were possible this month, ChatGPT was cautiously bullish:

“With market structure tightening, demand at record levels, and October’s bullish history, I believe Bitcoin will not only retest its all-time high but has a strong chance of setting a new one before the month ends,” it said.

Grok’s Skeptical View

Grok, however, was more cautious.

“Every cycle brings October hype,” it said.

“But markets rarely deliver exactly when everyone expects. Bitcoin is strong, yes — but to assume it will smash records this month is more hope than analysis.”

The chatbot highlighted structural challenges.

“Breaking all-time highs requires not just optimism but massive capital inflows,” it explained.

“Even with ETFs, expecting new highs in October risks ignoring the possibility of deeper consolidation first.”

Adding: “Bitcoin has weathered far tougher battles, but October may not be the month for fireworks. Caution beats euphoria.”

CCN’s Market Check

Bitcoin is currently trading at $113,078.35, up 0.6% in the past 24 hours.

After a blistering run earlier in the year, Bitcoin remains in a long-term uptrend, though the immediate outlook is less clear, according to CCN analyst Valdrin Tahiri.

On Monday, Tahiri noted that if Bitcoin held above $109,000, it would “strengthen the case for another leg higher.”

Ultimately, Tahiri concluded: “October’s prediction is bullish, since Bitcoin will likely regain its footing even if a short-term decline occurs.”

Despite ChatGPT and Grok’s predictions, traders will continue to watch October closely, but whether Bitcoin delivers new highs will depend on various factors.

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
