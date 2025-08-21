Search
Home / News / Business / Scott Bessent: Stablecoins Will Increase Demand for Short-term US Debt
Business
3 min read

Scott Bessent: Stablecoins Will Increase Demand for Short-term US Debt

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Insha Zia
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Image credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes stablecoins will significantly increase demand for short-term government debt.
  • In meetings with Tether and Circle, Bessent discussed plans to rebalance debt issuance.
  • More short-term debt may increase the risk of a refinancing crisis.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is betting on stablecoins driving demand for short-term government debt in the years ahead.

He suggested the Treasury Department could rebalance its issuance, providing more short-term T-Bills to meet demand.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Treasuries in Stablecoin Reserves

To make sure they can fulfill redemptions in a timely manner, stablecoin issuers tend to favor highly liquid treasury securities for their reserve assets.

For example, as of June 30, Tether’s USDT reserves consisted of around 81% of Treasury Bills with an average maturity of less than 90 days and 10% of overnight repurchase agreements (repos).

Meanwhile, as of June 12, Circle’s USDC reserves consisted of 40% T-Bills with a maturity of less than 50 days and 44% repos.

This strong preference for short-dated instruments contrasts with traditional demand dynamics for U.S. debt. Because sovereign and institutional investors are less likely to need quick cash, they tend to favor a split of bills, notes and bonds, which can provide a higher return in the long run.

Bessent Meets With Stablecoin Issuers

Expecting demand for short-dated treasuries to rise with stablecoin growth, the government is considering adjusting the ratio of different forms of debt it issues.

According to the Financial Times , Bessent has engaged with both Tether and Circle as he consults on a plan to tilt issuance toward short‑term bills.

Such a proposal could decrease the government’s near-term borrowing costs at a time when national debt is forecast to balloon under President Donald Trump’s tax reforms.

Impact on Money Markets

With the ratio of bills to notes and bonds already running at historically high levels, any further adjustments could have profound consequences on global money markets.

More short-term debt would generally lead to greater market liquidity, increasing the global demand for dollars.

However, if the U.S. relies too heavily on short-term debt, foreign investors might fear a refinancing crisis if demand falters. In turn, this could lead to a premium for U.S. treasuries since the government would be perpetually exposed to rollover risk.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Fed minutes recap
    Business
    Aug 21, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC2 hours ago

    Fed July Minutes Recap: Stablecoins, Inflation, and Unemployment

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Tether Hires Bo Hines
    Business
    August 1, 2025 3:32 PM

    Tether Shows Off Financial Muscle in Q2 With Billions in Excess Reserves

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    China Eyes Yuan Stablecoin to Counter US Digital Dominance
    Crypto
    Aug 20, 2025 | 1:47 PM UTC21 hours ago

    China Eyes Yuan-Backed Stablecoin as Beijing Seeks Stronger Digital Hold Amid US Dominance

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!