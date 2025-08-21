Scott Bessent: Stablecoins Will Increase Demand for Short-term US Debt

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is betting on stablecoins driving demand for short-term government debt in the years ahead.
He suggested the Treasury Department could rebalance its issuance, providing more short-term T-Bills to meet demand.
To make sure they can fulfill redemptions in a timely manner, stablecoin issuers tend to favor highly liquid treasury securities for their reserve assets.
For example, as of June 30, Tether’s USDT reserves consisted of around 81% of Treasury Bills with an average maturity of less than 90 days and 10% of overnight repurchase agreements (repos).
Meanwhile, as of June 12, Circle’s USDC reserves consisted of 40% T-Bills with a maturity of less than 50 days and 44% repos.
This strong preference for short-dated instruments contrasts with traditional demand dynamics for U.S. debt. Because sovereign and institutional investors are less likely to need quick cash, they tend to favor a split of bills, notes and bonds, which can provide a higher return in the long run.
Expecting demand for short-dated treasuries to rise with stablecoin growth, the government is considering adjusting the ratio of different forms of debt it issues.
According to the Financial Times , Bessent has engaged with both Tether and Circle as he consults on a plan to tilt issuance toward short‑term bills.
Such a proposal could decrease the government’s near-term borrowing costs at a time when national debt is forecast to balloon under President Donald Trump’s tax reforms.
With the ratio of bills to notes and bonds already running at historically high levels, any further adjustments could have profound consequences on global money markets.
More short-term debt would generally lead to greater market liquidity, increasing the global demand for dollars.
However, if the U.S. relies too heavily on short-term debt, foreign investors might fear a refinancing crisis if demand falters. In turn, this could lead to a premium for U.S. treasuries since the government would be perpetually exposed to rollover risk.