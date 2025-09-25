Vietnam Jails 43 in $3.8B Crypto Gambling Ring

Key Takeaways

A court in Vietnam sentenced over 40 people for an illicit online crypto gambling operation worth $3.8 billion.

The gang used illicit websites to allow users to convert dong into tokens like Ethereum for gambling use.

The sites reached up to 20,000 users and 25 million accounts.

Forty-three people have been jailed by a Vietnamese court for their involvement in a $3.8 billion online illicit crypto gambling ring.

The criminal group reportedly used millions of illegally obtained funds to purchase luxury cars and real estate.

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners: Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Jackbit promotions 100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins Coins 12 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon Matic No result 12 Claim Offer Vave promotions 100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS Coins 85 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Fantom

Fantom The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap yearn.finance

yearn.finance Tezos

Tezos NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland HEX

HEX Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Arbitrum

Arbitrum BitDAO

BitDAO The Graph

The Graph Quant

Quant Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Aptos

Aptos Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Frax Share

Frax Share Loopring

Loopring LooksRare

LooksRare USDD

USDD Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool GMX

GMX Kava.io

Kava.io WOO Network

WOO Network Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Synapse

Synapse Frax

Frax Tether Gold

Tether Gold Gains Network

Gains Network Pendle

Pendle Serum

Serum Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy Euro Coin

Euro Coin Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index Mantle

Mantle Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin Worldcoin

Worldcoin MongCoin

MongCoin Verse

Verse Xai No result 85 Claim Offer TrustDice promotions Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 100 Free Spins Coins 4 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Litecoin

Litecoin Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin USD Coin

USD Coin TRON

TRON EOS

EOS Taxa Token No result Claim Offer

Forty-three People Charged

On Thursday, Sept. 25, state media reported that the leaders of the ring, four Vietnamese siblings, had been charged with organised online gambling between 2020 and 2021.

The four siblings were jailed between eight and 13 years, according to the Ho Chi Minh City’s Law newspaper.

Thirty-nine different people were also charged and sentenced to three to ten years.

The newspaper reported that Vietnamese police were also looking to arrest an Indian man, who is thought to be the ring’s mastermind.

Vietnam Crypto Gambling Ring

The criminal gang created and operated websites for investments using crypto, which remains illegal in Vietnam, reports stated.

Users of the websites were able to convert Vietnamese dong into digital tokens, such as Ethereum, and transfer them for use in online gambling.

The websites reportedly had up to 20,000 users with around 25 million accounts at its highest point.

Some users were offered commissions to bring other users to gambling sites via Telegram and other social media channels.

Telegram Blocked

In June, Vietnam blocked Telegram after authorities cracked down on what it said were “signs of law violation” across the platform, Reuters reported.

The Vietnamese government said up to 68 per cent of 9,600 channels on Telegram contained “poisonous and bad information,” as well as “cases suspected of being related to terrorism.”

Vietnam accused Telegram of failing to remove and block information that violates its laws.

The country also claimed that authorities found “many groups with tens of thousands of participants were created by opposition and reactionary subjects spreading anti-government documents”.