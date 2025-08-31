Search
Crypto Trading and Gambling: Some Experts Believe The Line Is Blurring

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
Crypto gambling and speculative trading may seem like two distinct activities, but researchers say the lines between them are blurring.

Crypto gambling and speculative trading may seem like two distinct activities, but researchers say the lines between them are blurring.

Key Takeaways
  • Some experts believe crypto trading and gambling share a strong psychological resemblance.
  • While some behaviors mirror gambling, crypto trading as a whole cannot be equated with it.
  • Some cryptocurrencies also hold intrinsic technological and financial utility, distinguishing them from pure games of chance.

Crypto gambling and speculative trading may seem like two distinct activities, but researchers say the lines between them are blurring.

While it is hard to argue against the fact that both appeal to people drawn to high-risk and high-reward behavior, experts have claimed both are producing strikingly similar psychological patterns in players and traders.

Crypto Trading and Gambling

The worlds of gambling and speculative investing have always shared some uneasy similarities, mainly due to the thrill of risk and possibility of loss.

Unlike traditional investments that reward patience and long-term strategy, some parts of crypto trading are short-term and volatile.

These are the characteristics that researchers say overlap strongly with gambling behavior.

In a research essay published in 2021, scholar Paul Delfabbro and colleagues wrote:

“Some forms of activity, often characterized by speculation and day-trading, appear to have many similarities to gambling.

“Such activities can often involve gambling on risky, volatile stocks with limited information with short-term profit horizons.”

This short-term, speculative mindset mirrors the impulsive nature of many gambling decisions, and may help explain why the same individuals can be drawn to both.

Doing Both, Higher Risk

The overlap is not just anecdotal either.

In a study involving over 500 participants who regularly engaged in sports betting, crypto trading, or both, the researchers found that “gambling and problem gambling rates were highest among those who reported both activities.”

In other words, the combination of crypto trading and traditional gambling compounds risk.

The study also showed that “problem gambling scores and engaging in stock trading were significantly related to measures of cryptocurrency trading intensity,” such as time spent per day and number of trades.

This echoes earlier findings from Mills and Nower, who also argued that crypto trading can take on the behavioral hallmarks of gambling.

Their study showed that “those who reported gambling and also cryptocurrency trading were more likely to be classified as having problems with gambling than those who only reported gambling.”

Crypto Gambling

Where crypto trading actually intersects with gambling, the stakes and the psychological pull can multiply.

Using crypto to place bets on sports and casino-style games adds a digital layer of anonymity and speed to create an almost frictionless experience.

Many crypto gambling sites operate in regulatory grey areas, often registered offshore or with decentralized protocols.

With no formal age verification and no hard betting limits, crypto casinos may present a greater danger for those who lose control — but may also provide a greater thrill due to the volatility of the assets.

They’re also open 24/7, removing natural pauses that might help users break compulsive cycles.

Addiction Symptoms

Delfabbro and colleagues point to how prices can fluctuate dramatically in crypto trading, with “swings of 40% in a single day not uncommon and 100–1000x returns observed across days or months.”

For inexperienced traders, such swings could become intoxicating.

“Many base their decision-making on limited information, look for short-term gains, buy and sell at the wrong times, and often lose money,” the authors note.

This behavior, they argue, has been “likened to a form of gambling because the behavior appears impulsive, short-term focused and risky.”

There are also signs of addiction-like symptoms, according to the authors.

Reports suggest some traders become “overly preoccupied with the price movements, overspend, and lose sleep over the activity.”

Crypto Trading Can Be More Than a Gamble

Despite the similarities, it is important that not all of crypto trading is entirely compared and equated with gambling.

For one, not all crypto assets are purely games of chance.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other tokens are embedded in broader technological and financial ecosystems, giving them much more tangible utility and long-term potential value.

Unlike placing a bet at a casino, many traders also engage with these markets with strategic thought and planning, not just for instant gratification.

Experienced crypto investors track market cycles and study tokenomics, with many analysts constantly studying its economic direction.

While impulsive day-trading can mirror some gambling behavior, others treat it as a calculated speculation, more like managing a high-risk investment portfolio than chasing a quick win.

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
