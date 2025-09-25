Ethereum’s Crash Below $4K Sparks $400M Futures Wipeout

The cryptocurrency markets have been rocked with yet another sizeable liquidation event which has seen over $415 million in long and short positions wiped out in the past 24 hours, largely because of Ethereum’s sudden but brief drop below $4,000.
As per Coinglass data, crypto markets are facing pressure as $331.35 million was liquidated over the past 12 hours, bringing the 24-hour total to $415.92 million.
The cause? Ethereum’s tumble below the key $4,000 support level.
This saw around $100 million in ETH long positions liquidated in the early hours, with one whale losing $36.4 million , bringing their total losses to $45.3 million.
In the past 24 hours, ETH long and short position liquidations have amounted to $182.23 million. Bitcoin liquidations currently stand at $58 million.
Adding to the downward pressure on ETH is the poor performance from spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which have recorded almost $300 million in net outflows so far this week.
The blowout has had a muted impact on the market, as now ETH has recovered to $4,035, but it’s still trading down 12% for the past 7 days.
As highlighted by market observers, the price decline prompted a new cohort of whales to acquire nearly $1 billion worth of ETH from exchanges and over-the-counter markets.
Indeed, a sub-$4000 price tag on ETH has been irresistible for wealthier investors.
Bitcoin is experiencing some downsides from these liquidations, dropping just 0.9% in the past 24 hours to around $111,690.
However, analysts expect BTC dominance to reach 60% and for weakness in BTC/altcoin pairs to persist over the next month.
Ethereum could hit a new high, though liquidity is expected to flow back into BTC in the near future.