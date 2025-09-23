Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / UXLINK Hacked: Attacker Mints 2B Tokens, Dumps $28M in ETH
News
3 min read

UXLINK Hacked: Attacker Mints 2B Tokens, Dumps $28M in ETH

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
UXLINK hackers minted billions of tokens and stole $28M, sending the token price tumbling.

UXLINK hackers minted billions of tokens and stole $28M, sending the token price tumbling. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • UXLINK was hacked on Sept. 22 after attackers seized control of its multi-sig wallet.
  • The exploit allowed the minting of up to 2 billion tokens and the theft of millions in assets.
  • ETH and UXLINK prices plunged as panic selling spread.

A Tokyo-based Web3 platform boasting more than 55 million registered users across 100 countries has become the latest victim of a major crypto exploit.

On Sept. 22, UXLINK suffered a devastating hack that saw attackers mint billions of its native tokens and siphon off tens of millions in crypto assets, triggering one of the most severe collapses in its short history.

How the Hack Unfolded

According to blockchain security firms , the attackers exploited a vulnerability tied to “delegateCall” functions in UXLINK’s smart contracts on Ethereum (ETH) and Arbitrum.

This allowed them to seize control of the project’s multi-signature wallet, strip existing admins of their privileges, and assume full ownership rights.

Once in control, the hackers drained stablecoins, including USDT, USDC, and wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), as well as ETH and existing UXLINK tokens.

They then minted between 1 and 2 billion additional UXLINK tokens—nearly doubling the circulating supply from roughly 995 million to close to 2 billion.

By moving quickly across six wallets, the attackers swapped the stolen assets into ETH and other tokens, netting 6,732 ETH (about $28.1 million) on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Roughly $800,000 worth of UXLINK was dumped within hours, sparking immediate sell pressure.

Market Fallout

The attack unleashed chaos across the market.

UXLINK’s token price collapsed by 70–77% within hours, plunging from around $0.30 to under $0.10.

The market cap shrank by roughly $70 million, while trading volume spiked more than 1,700% as panic set in.

ETH also came under selling pressure as hackers offloaded part of their takings, adding strain to an already fragile crypto market reeling from recent liquidations.

Exchange Response and Recovery Efforts

UXLINK acknowledged the breach six hours after the exploit, confirming the minting of unauthorized tokens and loss of reserves.

The team announced it was coordinating with exchanges and law enforcement to freeze stolen funds and track the attackers.

Upbit and other major platforms quickly froze between $5 million and $7 million in suspicious deposits.

However, analysts estimate that as much as $20–30 million in stolen assets remain under the hacker’s control.

In a bid to stabilize the project, UXLINK pledged to compensate victims through a community-governed process.

Illegally minted tokens will be swapped 1:1 for legitimate UXLINK tokens, with the excess supply slated for destruction to restore market integrity.

Top Picks for Ethereum

Most Popular
Table of Contents
