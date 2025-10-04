After a Slow Start, USDT0 Is Gaining Traction Across Blockchain Networks

Key Takeaways

USDT0 is an omnichain version of Tether’s USDT.

The new stablecoin is gathering steam as it expands across blockchain networks.

This cross-chain liquidity thesis has led to new use cases, USDT0 CEO Lorenzo R. told CCN

Nine months since its launch, USDT0 is starting to gain traction.

Following a string of blockchain deployments in September, the omnichain version of USDT has started to generate upward of half a billion dollars in daily transaction volume.

Bet on ESports with These Partners Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. ThunderPick promotions Up to 2000 EUR Welcome Package Coins 6 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin Cardano

Cardano USD Coin

USD Coin Solana No result Claim Offer BetPlay promotions Up to 50000 MBC Welcome Package Coins 7 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Toncoin

Toncoin Solana No result Claim Offer Wild.io promotions Boost your deposits with 350% in Bonuses and 200 Free Spins! Coins 7 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash Litecoin

Litecoin Dogecoin

Dogecoin Cardano

Cardano XRP

XRP TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin Tether

Tether Solana

Solana USD Coin No result Claim Offer

What Is USDT0?

Compared to Circle, which has deployed USDC across 28 blockchain networks, Tether has traditionally been more selective, only issuing native USDT on 12 chains. This has led platforms like BNB and Linea to rely on wrapped tokens, ported in via a third-party bridge.

USDT0 aims to resolve this. Using Layerzero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, the stablecoin is already live on eight networks, despite being less than a year old.

The goal is to create a “unified liquidity layer” where tokens can move between any chain, “without slippage in a matter of seconds,” USDT0 CEO and co-founder, Lorenzo R. told CCN at TOKEN2049.

The concept is most powerful for small chains, which have often struggled to attract capital Lorenzo observed.

So far, on-chain metrics suggest the concept is working. Cross-chain transfer volume was already running as high as $350 million per day when USDT0 went live on Plasma in September, Lorenzo added. Since then, it has climbed even higher.

Cross-Chain Liquidity

Without a multi-chain transfer mechanism like Circle Gateway, users encounter friction moving classic USDT between networks.

Because Tether doesn’t operate its own canonical bridges, swapping Ethereum USDT for Tron USDT, for example, requires a third-party bridge or centralized exchange, both of which incur fees and introduce counterparty risk.

In contrast, USDT0 moves more freely. Compared to legacy stablecoin bridges, cross-chain transfers are much cheaper than with native USDT. Users only need to pay gas and a small LayerZero relay fee.

Moreover, depending on the source and destination chains, moving USDT0 between networks may not even require other tokens.

Stable, which is among a new cohort of dedicated stablecoin chains, uses USDT0 as its native gas currency, removing the need for wallets to hold multiple assets. Meanwhile, Plasma, which is also optimized for stablecoins, abstracts away gas fees entirely for basic transfers.

Use Cases and Adoption

According to Lorenzo, a number of use cases have emerged for USDT0’s enhanced cross-chain liquidity:

“You see centralized exchanges rebalancing the treasuries. You see payment providers and payment infrastructures converging their treasuries on one network. You see DeFi protocols processing liquidations, or tapping into larger liquidity pools.”

With these use cases driving adoption, USDT0’s daily transfer volume has climbed from less than a million dollars in January, to $869 million on Oct. 2, Lorenzo said.

For now, that remains just a small fraction of USDT’s overall volume, which frequently exceeds $200 billion a day. But as users increasingly demand more frictionless ways of moving value between blockchains, USDT0 could transform the stablecoin into a truly liquid cross-chain asset.