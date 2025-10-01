UK Vows To Shut Door on Crypto Criminals After $7B Bitcoin Seizure

In the wake of the United Kingdom’s historical seizure of 61,000 BTC, currently worth just over $7.1 billion, the government and Met Police are sending a clear signal to crypto criminals.
Recently, the U.K. Metropolitan Police made the single-largest crypto seizure in history following an extensive seven-year-long investigation into an investment scam.
It uncovered the ill-gotten gains of a fraudulent scheme originating in China between 2014 and 2017. The scheme collapsed and its orchestrator, Chinese national Zhimin Qian.
She’d been evading justice for years, and the “painstaking work” the investigation led, Detective Sergeant Isabella Grotto explained.
Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, noted that the result of the investigation “sends a clear signal: the UK will never be a safe haven for criminals and their ill-gotten gains.
Working closely with Chinese authorities, the Met’s Economic Crime teams and partners were able to uncover “compelling evidence” of the fraudsters’ criminal origins and methods of laundering money.
Unfortunately, criminals increasingly leverage cryptocurrencies to obscure their economic activities.
In 2023, the UK government enacted a law that introduced Crypto Wallet Freezing Orders (CWFrOs) and Wallet Forefeiture Orders (CWFOs).
This granted them the power to freeze and seize crypto assets.
They’re only enforceable when these assets are stored on exchanges, with custodians, or other third parties subject to U.K. jurisdictions.
These powers weren’t leveraged in this instance, in which the 61,000 BTC were seized from hardware devices. But, as noted by the Met Police, the conviction still required innovative tech and methods to unravel.
At present, the U.K.’s government is working to enhance its AML and due diligence requirements for the crypto industry as it increasingly looks to adopt blockchain and crypto tech wholesale.