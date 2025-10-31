There Was no Uptober, But These Cryptos Bucked the Bearish Trend

October has traditionally been a good month for October, but 2025 was one of the rare years in which an “uptober” rally failed to materialize.
But although most coins ended the month in the red, a few standout exceptions bucked the trend.
Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinGecko, just nine saw their price rise in October. And that’s including Wrapped BNB and Pax’s tokenized gold token (but not stable tokens).
Both major privacy coins swam against the bearish current, with ZCash up 411% throughout the month and Monero clocking a 9.93% price increase.
Fueled by rising interest in its AI subnets, Bittensor managed to climb over 40%, with October marking one of its strongest rallies yet.
With the decentralized perpetual futures exchange Aster generating excitement around the ecosystem, and several digital asset treasury companies eying the token, BNB also faired well.
|Coin
|Oct. 1
|Oct. 31
|% Increase
|ZCash
|$74.48
|$306.84
|411.95%
|Bittensor
|$302.88
|$434.34
|43.41%
|Monero
|$295.45
|$324.77
|9.93%
|Official Trump
|$7.38
|$8.05
|9.12%
|Wrapped BNB
|$1,008.03
|$1,087.25
|7.86%
|BNB
|$1,008.92
|$1,086.78
|7.72%
|WhiteBIT Coin
|$41.91
|$43.38
|3.50%
|Pax Gold
|$3,872.39
|$4,000.30
|3.30%
|MemeCore
|$2.39
|$2.45
|2.53%
Having somewhat recovered from a mid-month low, the overall crypto market is on track to finish October 6.7% lower than it started. But some tokens witnessed much more extreme losses.
Although the worst-performing cryptocurrencies were those with lower market capitalizations, Avalanche was a notable exception among the top 30. After it slipped below the critical $21.50 support level, AVAX continued to slide in the second half of October.
|Coin
|Oct. 1
|Oct. 31
|% Change
|Figure Heloc
|$0.998
|$0.234
|-76.55%
|Story
|$8.904
|$4.400
|-50.59%
|Avalanche
|$29.993
|$18.280
|-39.05%
|Flare
|$0.025
|$0.016
|-35.91%
|Worldcoin
|$1.244
|$0.800
|-35.74%
|Internet Computer
|$4.229
|$2.930
|-30.72%
|World Liberty Financial
|$0.195
|$0.136
|-30.40%
|Arbitrum
|$0.421
|$0.295
|-30.05%
|Pepe
|$0.00000931
|$0.00000656
|-29.55%
|Kaspa
|$0.075
|$0.054
|-28.71%